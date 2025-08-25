Titans Release Former Memphis DB
All 32 NFL teams need to trim their roster to 53 players this week. The Tennessee Titans have just started releasing players, one of which was former Memphis DB and UDFA Davion Ross, per Justin Melo.
The Titans signed Ross shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. He spent his last three seasons with the Memphis Tigers, where he was a starter in 2022 and 2024. He missed almost all of 2023 season with a broken arm.
Ross' final season with the Tigers was pretty good. He allowed a 53.9% completion percentage and 481 yards while picking off three passes and breaking up seven more. His production mixed with his 4.41 speed earned him a spot on the Titans' roster, but unfortunately, he was unable to make the final roster.
Ross played in all three of the Titans' preseason games. In week one, he was targeted three times, allowing two catches for 24 yards. He received a 94.2 coverage grade that week, but followed it up with a 37.6 in week two and a 64.1 in week three.
Ross became the second Titans player to be released on Monday, joining fellow defensive back, Joshuah Bledsoe. The former Missouri Tiger joined the team late in the offseason and played well in the Titans' three preseason games, but was unable to make the 53-man roster. He's spent four years in the NFL with the Patriots and Titans, but has never appeared in a regular season game.
The Titans seem to have their ideal six cornerbacks already picked out. L'Jarius Sneed, who's just returning from a quad and knee injury, is going to be their top guy along with Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and Roger McCreary. Darrell Baker Jr., Marcus Harris and Gabe Jeduy-Lally are expected to be the three backups.
So far, the Titans have been pretty conservative with their roster cuts. Only two have been announced, while many other teams have already released a slew of players. There's a lot of trimming to be done in the next 24 hours, so stay tuned.
