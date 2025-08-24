Titans Star Defender Shakes Rust Off in Preseason Finale
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is getting ready for the regular season, which is just around the corner after the final preseason game has ended.
Simmons didn't need to play in the Titans' 23-13 victory against the Minnesota Vikings, but per his request, he saw two series on defense in the last preseason game.
"He came up to me on practice the other day and said, 'I'd like to play.' I said: 'Are you sure?,'" Titans head coach Brian Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"I was happy to let (him) do it, and it was good. He had a couple of series, and you felt him in there. He played well, and it was good to get that experience to feel like he's ready for Week 1."
When building the 53-man roster, Simmons is probably the first name that's an official lock, at least on the defensive side. When thinking of the Titans defense, Simmons is the heartbeat and leader.
There was risk in putting Simmons in the game against the Vikings, considering it was just an exhibition game and it only takes one play to get injured. Luckily for the Titans, Simmons is healthy and ready to go for the regular season.
Simmons' decision to play against the Vikings should speak volumes for his Titans teammates. It shows a level of seriousness going into the season for Simmons and the defense and that's a positive sign the team can use in the final two weeks of preparation before the official start of the year.
The hope is that Simmons will be able to apply more pressure on quarterbacks in the pass rush after the team lost Harold Landry III over the offseason.
If Simmons is able to provide that kind of expertise this season, the Titans' defense should definitely be better than it was a year ago.
Simmons and the Titans will brace for roster cuts to get down to the final 53-man roster on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT. Then, the Titans will prepare for Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.
