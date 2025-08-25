Titans Make Massive Cut Before Deadline
The Tennessee Titans are saying goodbye to a number of their players on the roster ahead of the 53-man roster cutoff deadline.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, 16 players are no longer with the team.
Out of the players leaving the team, the following were waived: wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson, wide receiver TJ Sheffield, defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, defensive tackle TJ Smith, outside linebacker Desmond Evans, inside linebacker Amari Burney, cornerback Jalen Kimber, cornerback Clarence Lewis, cornerback Jermari Harris, cornerback Davion Ross, safety Julius Wood and safety Joshuah Bledsoe.
The most notable cut from this group is Jackson, who was a sixth-round pick out of Tulane in the 2024 NFL Draft. Jackson played in 12 games for the Titans last season, but only saw 46 snaps on offense and didn't register a target. He returned 16 kicks and 28 punts in his rookie year, putting him in the competition to be the return specialist again for 2025. However, it appears the Titans are going in a different direction for that role.
These players will be part of the waiver wire, where all 31 other teams will be allowed to claim them if they have a spot open on their roster. If they clear waivers, they will become a free agent. These players are the likeliest to be asked onto the Titans practice squad.
Wide receiver Matt Landers was waived with an injury designation, while defensive end Joe Gaziano, offensive lineman Arlington Hambright and center Sam Mustipher were released, meaning they will not go on the waiver wire.
The Titans had 89 players on their active roster, so these cuts bring it down to 73. The Titans still have to cut at least 20 more players before the 53-man roster is finalized by 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday.
Once the final roster is chosen, those players will begin to get ready for the season, which begins on Sunday, Sept. 7 with the Week 1 opener on the road against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CT inside Empower Field at Mile High.
