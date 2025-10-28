Three Titans That Could Be Traded Next
The Tennessee Titans are shaking things up after trading cornerback Roger McCreary to the Los Angeles Rams.
The trade signifies the Titans' place as a seller ahead of the Nov. 4 deadline because McCreary was one of the few healthy cornerbacks left on a roster without much depth. This means general manager Mike Borgonzi probably isn't done and is willing to make another trade or two.
Here's a look at three players the Titans could trade before the deadline:
LB Arden Key
Key is a player that has been mentioned in trade rumors before, but those have cooled off a bit in recent weeks as he's been dealing with a quad injury.
Key has 1.5 sacks this season for the Titans and likely would have been in the mix to be the team leader if he didn't pick up this injury. He will have one last week to get healthy for the Titans and showcase himself for teams with a need for a pass rusher.
Contenders should be interested in Key if they want a veteran that can get to the quarterback while adding some leadership to the mix.
TE Chig Okonkwo
Okonkwo is a free agent at the end of the season and he is currently on pace to have his best season in terms of receiving yards. Okonkwo has 271 yards through eight games, which would give him around 600 if he matches that total in the second half of the season.
The reason why the Titans would trade him, other than the fact that he would likely land a higher draft pick, is because the team can give rookie fourth-round pick Gunnar Helm more looks down the stretch. Helm has 19 catches for 172 yards and caught his first NFL touchdown in the team's Week 8 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.
Trading Okonkwo now would give Helm more of an opportunity to produce and build a connection with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
DE Sebastian Joseph-Day
Joseph-Day is on a one-year contract and faces free agency at the end of the season. He's a veteran that could net the Titans a seventh-round pick in a future draft, so it may not be fully worth it for the team to trade him.
That being said, if the Titans are willing to give him a chance to play with a contender, a trade could be in the cards.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!