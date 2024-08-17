Titans LB Wins Appeal, Avoids Six-Game Suspension
The Tennessee Titans have received some big-time news on the defensive line from a not-so-typical source.
Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons revealed on X (Twitter) Saturday that outside linebacker Arden Key has won the appeal for his six-game suspension for violating the league's rules against performance-enhancing drugs and will be ready for Tennessee's season opener on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Chicago Bears at Solider Field.
"Update: Titans' Edge Arden Key have won his appeal and WILL NOT Be Facing Six-Game Suspension!! See you guys Sept 8," Simmons tweeted.
When it comes to sources, it doesn't get much more reliable than from Simmons himself, who has been teammates with Key since the start of last season.
The suspension of Key, 28, was first revealed on July 30 by NFL reporter Paul Kuharsky. At the time of the news breaking, Titans coach Brian Callahan said he didn't "have much to comment."
"I don't have much to comment on it until that comes out from the league," Callahan said. "It's not something that you want to hear, but we don't have a choice. We have to go play football with what we have."
Key was originally a third-round pick pick by the then-Oakland Raiders in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played three seasons with the team, the final of which was the franchise's debut campaign in Las Vegas.
The Raiders waived Key in April 2021 before the San Francisco 49ers signed him a week later. He recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks in his only season with the Niners before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars later that offseason.
Tennessee signed Key to a three-year, $21 million deal in March, as the Titans marked his fourth team in four seasons. In his first year in Nashville, he tallied 30 total tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles while starting nine of 17 regular-season games.
