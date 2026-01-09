Titans to Interview Super Bowl Champion Head Coach

The Tennessee Titans have added another name to their list of head coach interviews.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Titans are set to interview former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Jan. 17.

McCarthy is also in the running for the New York Giants' vacancy. The 62-year-old reportedly interviewed with both the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints during last year's cycle after being let go by the Cowboys as well.

McCarthy's Resume

A Pittsburgh native, McCarthy's first NFL job came with the Kansas City Chiefs as an offensive quality control coach in 1993.

He eventually made his way to the Green Bay Packers as their quarterbacks coach in 1999, the same role he held with Kansas City from 1995 to 1998, before being hired by the Saints as their offensive coordinator ahead of the 2000 campaign.

McCarthy then joined the San Francisco 49ers as their OC in 2005, where he coached Alex Smith as a rookie after he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Green Bay Packers Mike McCarthy works the sideline against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, February 6, 2011. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Packers hired McCarthy as their head coach in 2006, and the rest was history. Alongside Aaron Rodgers, he won 125 games across 204 games with the organization while leading them to the playoffs on nine occasions.

During that span, McCarthy won Super Bowl XLV over his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers in February 2010 while going 10-8 in the postseason.

The Packers fired him in December 2018, and he sat out the 2019 season before joining the Cowboys as their head coach before the 2020 campaign.

After compiling a 6-10 record in his first year with the team, McCarthy went 12-5 for three-straight years from 2021 to 2023. He won just a single playoff contest across that stretch, however, and he departed the organization after finishing 7-10 in 2024.

In total, McCarthy is 174-112-2 over his 18 years as a head coach in the NFL.

Other Titans HC Candidates

Tennessee has put together an expansive list of candidates thus far with whom it has requested interviews, which includes the following names:

Matt Nagy, Kansas City Chiefs OC

Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator

Steve Spagnuolo, Chiefs DC

Lou Anarumo, Indianapolis Colts DC

Raheem Morris, former Atlanta Falcons HC

Kevin Stefanski, former Cleveland Browns HC

Jason Garrett, former Cowboys HC

Jeff Hafley, Packers DC

Arthur Smith, Steelers OC and former Titans OC

Robert Saleh, 49ers DC

Kliff Kingsbury, former Washington Commanders OC

