Titans Rule Out Four Players vs. Bears
The inactive players for the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears have officially been revealed ahead of their season opener on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field.
Among the inactive players for the Titans is safety Jamal Adams, who has been dealing with a hip injury and was ruled out earlier in the week. Adams was unable to practice throughout the week due to the injury.
For the Bears, receiver Tyler Scott and running back Roschon Johnson were both healthy scratches. Defensive end Montez Sweat and receiver Keenan Allen were both on the injury report but will play for Chicago.
Here is the list of inactive players for both teams.
Titans:
S Jamal Adams
LB Otis Reese IV
OL John Ojukwu
TE David Martin-Robinson
TE Thomas Odukoya
LB Ali Gaye
Bears:
WR Tyler Scott
LB Noah Sewell
OL Kiran Amegadjie
DL Zacch Pickens
RB Roschon Johnson
OL Bill Murray
DL Dominique Robinson
The matchup between the Titans and Bears is one of the more under-the-radar and intriguing matchups in Week 1. For Tennessee, it is the first game with Bill Callahan as head coach and quarterback Will Levis enters the second season of his NFL career with a chance to cement himself as the franchise quarterback. Levis threw for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions in nine starts as a rookie in 2023.
Tennessee also made a pair of big additions in the offseason, signing receiver Calvin Ridley to a four-year deal in free agency and acquiring cornerback L'Jarius Sneed via trade from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chicago enters this season with much higher expectations than in recent years. Along with a strong finish to last season, the Bears added quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He'll make his NFL debut alongside Rome Odunze, who the Bears took with the No. 9 overall pick.
