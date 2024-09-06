Two Titans Starters in Question vs. Bears
The Tennessee Titans know that they won't have defensive back Jamal Adams (hip) or linebacker Otis Reese IV (concussion) in the season opener against the Chicago Bears, but they may be without two more key players.
The Titans released their injury report for their Week 1 game against the Bears and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (knee) and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (calf) are both listed as questionable.
It's no surprise to see Hopkins on the injury report considering he was limited in practice all week. Hopkins suffered a torn MCL in late July and has been on the sidelines ever since. He spent part of training camp rehabbing his injury in California away from the team and is slowly getting back into the swing of things with the Titans.
Hopkins has been preparing to play all week and believes he has a chance to give it a go for Week 1.
"He's gotten plenty of work," coach Brian Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "He's worked in individual (periods), and he (got) his team reps. It's more about the conditioning, making sure he's ready to go play."
Callahan said that any time a player is limited in practice throughout the week, the team will go all the way until 90 minutes before kickoff to determine if he can go for that particular game.
As for Awuzie, he had practiced fully for the past week or so and had no injury designation for the practices until today. He was limited for today's practice, which gives him the questionable designation for the team's game this weekend.
Awuzie dealt with a calf injury throughout most of training camp but had appeared to turn the corner. It appears that he may have suffered a setback, and that could put his status for Week 1 in doubt.
