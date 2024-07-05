Top Remaining Free Agent Targets for Titans
The Tennessee Titans have put themselves in a very peculiar spot. After a 6-11 season last year, they cleaned house, hired first-time head coach Brian Callahan, and promoted Ron Carthon as general manager.
With a wide-open division, the Titans are wasting no time making win-now moves like trading for needed cornerback help L’Jarius Sneed, as well as adding receivers Tyler Boyd and Calvin Ridley is another weapon for Will Levis to succeed.
With 24 million dollars remaining in cap space, Tennessee could still use some depth at defensive line, linebacker, and safety.
Here are three free agents available for the Titans to fill those needs.
DT Hassan Ridgeway
Ridgeway is a 29-year-old defensive tackle who played for the Texans last year. He stands 6’3 at 305 pounds and is a rotational pass-rushing interior defensive lineman.
The kicker on Ridgeway is that he did tear his Achilles last November and is on the road to recovery, but for a team that ranked 17th in sacks last season, taking a flier on someone who can provide interior pressure when healthy is not a bad thing.
LB Kwon Alexander
Alexander is entering his 11th year in the NFL and could provide much-needed depth at the linebacker position for the Titans.
Just like Ridgeway, Alexander suffered a torn Achilles last season and was the second torn Achilles in his career. He has also suffered a list of injuries including a torn ACL, but with a reduced role, those injury possibilities will go down for the high-impact linebacker.
The Titans did draft linebacker Cedric Gray in the 4th round and added Kenneth Murray via free agency. However, Murray posted just a 52.2 Pro Football Focus grade which marks the highest in his career.
A healthy Alexander can provide some more pass coverage while being an effective blitzer from the linebacker position. Alexander and Murray would be one of the most athletic linebackers duos in the NFL, and remain versatile with both of them having experience at middle and outside linebacker positions.
FS Quandre Diggs
Diggs is a 3x pro bowler at free safety with his most recent one being back in the 2022-23 season. He is 31 years old and stands at just 5 '9 so his athleticism might have declined some but he is still a trustworthy veteran for the free safety spot.
Current starting free safety Elijah Molden is entering his 4th season and had 73 total tackles with an interception in the 8 games he started. He posted a 56 grade on Pro Football Focus and has a chance to be the full-time starter this season.
Diggs had a major fall of from the 2022-23 season to the 2023-24 season where he dropped from a 73.4 grade to a 55.1. But a change of scenery could be the thing Diggs needs to get back to his Pro Bowl level of play as he towards the end of his prime.
NFL free agency in July most likely does not have needle movers for any teams looking, but the NFL is also full of injuries, and the insurance policies the Titans can pick up at key positions could make or break in a division race with no clear front-runner.
