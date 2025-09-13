Two Keys to Titans Victory Against Rams
Despite losing their first and, to this point, only game of the season thus far, a general optimism remains intact around the Titans' franchise and fanbase. At least, for the time being.
Perhaps this has something to do with Cam Ward's accurate showing in his first official game as an NFL quarterback; or, maybe, it was the defense's strong, turnover-infused showing that gave Tennessee multiple chances to turn things around in what ultimately became a loss at Denver last Sunday. Regardless, it's clear that the Titans faithful is still excited about what this revamped team can bring.
Said faithful will be in attendance with bated breath this Sunday, as their team prepares to host the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) in the home-opener at Nissan Stadium. Finding a way to win this matchup, in addition to evening the team's record out to 1-1, would go a long way in rewarding a fanbase that has stuck with the team through some of their hardest yearra in recent memory.
The best part? It's well within the Titans' grasp, given their ability to check the following boxes.
Defensive Consistency
In week 1, Tennessee managed to intercept Bo Nix twice on his home field, disrupting the Broncos' ryhtmn and giving the Titans offense a chance to capitalize on the momentum. With a Super Bowl-winning quarterback headed into town this week in Matt Stafford, the home team's defense will have to be equally disruptive in order to throw the Rams off their long-weathered game.
If anything, given their relative inability to sack Nix in Denver, the Titans defense would obviously benefit from adding that additional layer of intervention to the mix, too, rounding out their efforts on that side of the ball and making it hard for a notoriously solid offense to run away with the game.
Keep Offense Easy
This one seems self-explanatory, but give Tennessee's self-inflicted wounds in their opening offensive performance, it's a point worth making. Put simply, the Titans need to come down with catchable balls (the team had eight drops in Ward's first game,) take points when they're available, and reward the defense for breakout playmaking.
So long as Ward continues to deliver accurate passes, and avoids turning the ball over himself, the Titans should have plenty of opportunities, just as they did last week, to seize switches in momentum and put points on the board.
It'll take a complete effort to topple a team like Los Angeles, but after the flashes shown in week 1, Tennessee is poised to make a splash. A win in week 2 would set this (somewhat) revamped roster apart and, going forward, shatter the negative expectations that have haunted the franchise in recent memory.
An early-season game hasn't felt this important in Nashville in a long while, and the wait is almost over.
