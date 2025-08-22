Surprising Name Could Become Titans Best WR
The Tennessee Titans are sold on going forward with their rookie quarterback to start Week 1. Cam Ward was selected, as previous quarterbacks like Mason Rudolph, Will Levis and Malik Willis failed. Ward has been trying to win over Tennessee's locker room.
On offense, the Titans have three veteran receivers listed on their depth chart as potential starters. Calvin Ridley managed to practically match his 2023 total and record 1,017 receiving yards with 12 fewer receptions in 2024.
Tyler Lockett signed with Tennessee after the Seattle Seahawks released him this offseason. The ten-year veteran joins the Titans offense with 61 career touchdown receptions. In what could be a make-or-break year for the Tennessee Titans, someone has to help make Ward look good by Week 1.
Yet, there's still a potential starting wide receiver that has a chance to not only be Ward's go-to target but to have the best 2025 season out of any pass catcher for the Tennessee Titans.
Why Van Jefferson can outperform both Ridley and Lockett?
Just like Lockett, Jefferson is also a new receiver to the Tennessee Titans. But the former Los Angeles Ram has accomplished something that neither Lockett or Ridley can claim.
Jefferson is the only receiver of the three to be a part of a Super Bowl-winning team. He has done it more recently than either Lockett's last Super Bowl appearance or Ridley's former team's last such appearance.
He has multiple seasons of averaging more than 10 yards per reception while also recording season-high catches of 35-yard grabs or longer. Jefferson has 137 career pass catches, and 85 of them have resulted in a first down. That's good for 62% which is between Lockett's 60% and Ridley's 66% of catches for a first down.
Bringing a championship experience element to a team that hasn't won an NFL title since Super Bowl XXXIV in January of 2000 is a major asset for any quarterback. Ward would benefit from a connection like that on the field to get him out of jams as Ridley or Lockett spread opposing defenses out down the field.
In terms of longevity and health, it's hard to imagine that Ridley will play a third season in a row without missing a game. The now 30-year-old receiver played in all 17 games the past two seasons.
The same question mark can be placed on Lockett. Two years older than Ridley, the former Seahawks wideout also played in every game the last two seasons.
Jefferson is slightly younger than both teammates and also has perfect attendance in 2023 and 2024, too. However, the former Florida Gator has been targeted significantly less than Ridley and Lockett (247 targets). Ridley has seen 636 passes thrown his way, and Lockett has seen 936 targets.
The Titans' faith in both Lockett and Ridley staying healthy for a full 17-game slate should not be prioritized. Instead, Tennessee should be looking at more connections between Jefferson and Ward if they look to avoid another last-place finish in the AFC South.
