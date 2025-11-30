Titans HC Looks to Unlikely Leadership Off the Bench

The Tennessee Titans, in their widely discussed and overtly miserable 1-10 state, have little going for them as a franchise beyond whatever excitement their rookie playmakers — mostly on the offensive end — can scrounge up on a weekly basis. Between regulated losses and pained, consistent injury updates, that usually ends up amounting to very little. If nothing else, the team's current search for a head coach promises a potential positive overhaul in the near future.

A Leader in an Unlikely Place

While the rumor mill churns unpredictably regarding who exactly Tennessee is targeting for that empty seat, the team still has a chunk of football remaining to play in the meantime. After that aforementioned injury bug struck the Titans' starting center, Lloyd Cushenberry, the team's veteran backup at the position, Corey Levin, is set to step in until the former is ready to see the field again.

According to the Titans' interim head coach Mike McCoy, the team will not only get a suitable substitute on their offensive line, but a true leader to help marshal the bunch towards another hopeful victory.

"He's a great leader," McCoy said of Levin, "and he's played a lot of football. So we won't skip a beat." Despite the team's offense line being among the league's most maligned, McCoy seemingly expects this integral piece of the system being changed to have little to no effect.

Protecting a High-Value Rookie

For the sake of rookie quarterback Cam Ward behind the line — now including Levin — the faithful filling the stands at Nissan Stadium have to hope that he's right.

"His 'next play' mentality, nothing shakes him, he's got confidence and, as you can see, on Sundays he can make some pretty ridiculous throws," Levin said of Ward, who has put widespread NFL media on notice as of late with his rapid improvement on the field. "So, it's fun to block for him."

Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks for an open receiver against Seattle during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Cushenberry continues to work towards recovery from his foot injury, Levin seems to have earned the immediate trust of his teammates to take up the mantle in the center of the line. As the team prepares to face the divisional rival Jacksonville Jaguars this week at home, their winless record in the AFC South has elevated the stakes to an unusually high level.

The entire team will likely need to play above their means against the 7-4 Jaguars, and that includes the newly plugged-in Levin.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!