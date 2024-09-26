'Very Slim Odds' Dolphins QB Plays vs. Titans
The Miami Dolphins are dealing with another injury at quarterback, and it appears the team will have to deploy its third starting signal-caller of the season in Week 4's Monday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson picked up a rib injury in Week 3's 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. This came less than a week after Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion, which has sent Miami's season into a downward spiral.
According to Dolphins reporter Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald, Thompson was seen at practice Thursday having trouble putting his jersey on and appeared to be in some pain while trying to do so. Kelly believes that it's unlikely Thompson plays against the Titans even with the extra day of rest.
"Very slim odds he’s playing on Monday unless ribs miraculously heal," Kelly tweeted.
Regardless, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has yet to name a starter. Miami recently signed veteran Tyler Huntley and also has Tim Boyle on the roster. Many expect Huntley to get the start due to his experience and dual-threat ability, but McDaniel is keeping to door open for Thompson.
"As Skylar progresses, I think that leaves variables more vague," he said. "I think we have an important 48 hours to see where he's at and then get in front of the rest of the quarterbacks room. I think you have to open up your mind to a plethora of different solutions, considering your current answers, as objectively as you can evaluate, haven't been the right ones."
In 20 career regular-season games, Huntley has gone 221 of 342 passing for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's also added 115 carries for 509 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
The Titans and Dolphins will kick off from Hard Rock Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!