Will Levis Sends Message to Titans
The Tennessee Titans are one of three winless teams in the NFL so far this season, and that makes it very easy to feel down in the dumps.
However, there is a lot of season left to play and the Titans have the potential to turn things around, beginning with the team's Week 4 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
If the Titans are going to pull out a win against the Dolphins, quarterback Will Levis has to be a driving force in leading his team, and he hopes to do so by example.
"Just continue to instill confidence in myself and others," Levis said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I think it's easy to be in the 'Woe is me', like, 'What am I doing wrong?', like, 'Am I not good enough?', and you can never let that seep into your brain. You have to come back and remind yourself of what kind of player you are, and what got you to this point.
"There's a reason why we are all here and we should have no fear when it comes to going out there and playing against any team."
The easiest way to lose a game in the NFL is to beat yourself, and there's an argument to be made that the Titans did that to some extent in each of their first three games, especially when leading at halftime against the Chicago Bears and New York Jets in the first two weeks of the season.
In order for the Titans to get back on track, Levis has to lead the way. He has committed eight turnovers through three weeks, which leads the NFL. However, he appears to still have his confidence where it needs to be as he leads the Titans against the Dolphins this week.
