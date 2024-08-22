Watch: Titans Rookie Sings with Country Music Star
It's a custom practice for NFL rookies to perform in front of their veteran teammates during training camp, but for Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, he had a little help from someone with a better singing voice.
Jelly Roll, a country music star and Nashville native, came to join Sweat up on "stage" during the Titans team meeting on Wednesday and sang alongside the rookie second-round pick out of Texas.
Jelly Roll has taken the country music world by storm over the past two years. The "Son of a Sinner" singer won more CMT Music Awards than any other artist at this year's ceremony. He also won "Male Country Artist of the Year" at the People's Choice Awards.
Jelly Roll's new duet partner hopes to enjoy a similar type of success as he enters the league.
Sweat, who just turned 23 last month, was the No. 38 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Titans out of Texas, and he is expected to be the team's starting defensive tackle next to Jeffery Simmons on the defensive line.
Last season, Sweat recorded 45 tackles and eight tackles for loss as he helped Texas get to the College Football Playoff, where his Longhorns lost a close battle to the Washington Huskies. He was a unanimous choice as an All-American, First-team All-Big 12 and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
That's a big resume to back up, but he'll have a chance to start for the Titans right away and with Simmons catching double teams, it could open doors for Sweat to wreak havoc in opposing backfields.
Sweat and the Titans are set to play in their final preseason game on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. CT from Caesars Superdome.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!