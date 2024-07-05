Titans DB Gives Insight on Changes
The Tennessee Titans have a new coaching staff this offseason with Brian Callahan leading the way and Dennard Wilson coordinating the defense.
Wilson, who was with the Baltimore Ravens last season, was coaching the No. 1 defense, and he hopes to bring some of what he learned down to Nashville. One of the players buying into Wilson's vision is veteran defensive back Amani Hooker.
"I'll just say it's a lot more aggressive," Hooker said via the team's website. "It has been aggressive there's times when it can be aggressive and there's times when not to, so our coaches are doing a good job teaching that."
Hooker, 26, has been with the Titans since he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. It's his first year in the NFL without head coach Mike Vrabel, who was fired back in January after six seasons with the team. Vrabel was well-liked by many in the organization. However, the team struggled to succeed and fell to the bottom of the AFC South last season, resulting in his termination.
Vrabel, a linebacker in his playing days, was known for being an extremely aggressive player, but that tended to get lost in translation with the defense he was leading in Tennessee. Now, there's an added emphasis to bring that back in some capacity.
The Titans had just 14 takeaways as a team last year, and they are hoping to improve that number in the 2024 season.
"(Things I can) improve on is having ball disruption, getting my hands on the ball, whether that is interceptions, pass break-ups, forced fumbles," Hooker said. "Overall, just being the best overall safety I can be. I know I have a long road to get there, but I know my capabilities are there and I just have to improve this offseason and help my guys around me."
If Hooker and his defensive teammates can improve, they should have a chance to get out of the basement in their division and back towards contention in the AFC playoff picture.
