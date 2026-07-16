Titans Training Camp Roster: Full 90-Man Roster Entering Camp (And Who's on the Bubble)
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Rejoice, football fans! Training camp is just a couple weeks away from getting started around the league. For the Tennessee Titans, the rookies are set to report exactly one week from today, with the veterans coming in shortly after.
As we know, the roster is much bigger right now than it will be ahead of Week 1. Teams are allowed to carry 90 players until after the third preseason game, when they have to cut down to 53. Keeping up with 90 players is a lot of work, so let's do a refresher today.
We're going to go position-by-position and list all 90 players on the Titans. We will also talk about some players on the bubble to keep an eye on.
Full 90-Man Titans Roster Entering Training Camp
Titans Roster: Offense
- QB: Cam Ward, Mitchell Trubisky, Will Levis, Hendon Hooker
- RB: Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Nic Singleton, Julius Chestnut, Michael Carter, Kalel Mullings
- WR: Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Xavier Restrepo, Bryce Oliver, K.J. Osborn, Tyren Montgomery, Hank Beatty, Lance McCutcheon, Mason Kinsey, Courtney Jackson
- TE: Gunnar Helm, Daniel Bellinger, Jaren Kanak, Kylen Granson, David Martin-Robinson, Joel Wilson
- iOL: Peter Skoronski, Austin Schlottmann, Cordell Volson, Jackson Slater, Fernando Carmona, Pat Coogan, Andre James, Garrett Dellinger, Drew Moss
- OT: Dan Moore Jr., JC Latham, Austin Deculus, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Ryan Hayes, Rasheed Miller, Aamil Wagner
Titans Roster: Defense
- DE: Jermaine Johnson, Jacob Martin, Keldric Faulk, Femi Oladejo, Jaylen Harrell, David Ebuka Agoha, Earnest Brown IV, Malik Herring, Truman Jones,
- DT: Jeffery Simmons, John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, Jordan Elliott, Jackie Marshall, Cam Horsley, Timmy Horne, Jalyn Holmes
- LB: Cedric Gray, Anthony Hill Jr., Cody Barton, James Williams Sr., Mohamoud Diabate, Dorian Mausi, Mani Powell, Shad Banks Jr., Sean Brown
- CB: Alontae Taylor, Cor'Dale Flott, Marcus Harris, Joshua Williams, Keydrain Calligan, Micah Robinson, Jeadyn Lukus, Jalen McMurray, Latrell McCutchin Sr.
- S: Amani Hooker, Kevin Winston Jr., Tony Adams, Kendell Brooks, Sanoussi Kane, Jerrick Reed II, Bishop Fitzgerald, Erick Hallett II
Titans Roster: Special Teams
- K: Joey Slye
- P: Tommy Townsend
- LS: Morgan Cox
Bubble Watch for Chiefs Training Camp
Teams have to cut down to 53 players by August 30, so there will be a ton of transactions to keep up with after the final preseason game. Several players already greatly helped their chances to make the team earlier this summer, while some others face an uphill battle.
The position groups I'll be paying close attention to are the offensive line, secondary, and wide receivers. We still need to see who the starting right guard and center will be, as well as the swing tackle. We also need to see who will claim the final receiver spot and the final couple spots in the secondary.
Keydrain Calligan, Micah Robinson, Michael Carter, Xavier Restrepo, and James Williams Sr. are some guys on the bubble to keep an eye on. Plus, it will be interesting to see what the team decides to do with Will Levis.
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Bryce W. Lazenby is a Nashville native who has been covering the Tennessee Titans since 2020. His previous stops include Titan Sized, Titans Wire, and A to Z Sports, among others. When not watching football, Lazenby enjoys golfing and spending time with his family. Follow him on X @TitansOnSIFollow TitansOnSI