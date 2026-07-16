Titans Training Camp Roster: Full 90-Man Roster Entering Camp (And Who's on the Bubble)

Rejoice, football fans! Training camp is just a couple weeks away from getting started around the league. For the Tennessee Titans, the rookies are set to report exactly one week from today, with the veterans coming in shortly after.

As we know, the roster is much bigger right now than it will be ahead of Week 1. Teams are allowed to carry 90 players until after the third preseason game, when they have to cut down to 53. Keeping up with 90 players is a lot of work, so let's do a refresher today.

We're going to go position-by-position and list all 90 players on the Titans. We will also talk about some players on the bubble to keep an eye on.

Full 90-Man Titans Roster Entering Training Camp

Tennessee Titans quarterbacks Cam Ward (1) and Mitchell Trubisky (10) throw on the first day of mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center, Tenn., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Titans Roster: Offense

QB: Cam Ward, Mitchell Trubisky, Will Levis, Hendon Hooker

Cam Ward, Mitchell Trubisky, Will Levis, Hendon Hooker RB: Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Nic Singleton, Julius Chestnut, Michael Carter, Kalel Mullings

Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Nic Singleton, Julius Chestnut, Michael Carter, Kalel Mullings WR: Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Xavier Restrepo, Bryce Oliver, K.J. Osborn, Tyren Montgomery, Hank Beatty, Lance McCutcheon, Mason Kinsey, Courtney Jackson

Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Xavier Restrepo, Bryce Oliver, K.J. Osborn, Tyren Montgomery, Hank Beatty, Lance McCutcheon, Mason Kinsey, Courtney Jackson TE: Gunnar Helm, Daniel Bellinger, Jaren Kanak, Kylen Granson, David Martin-Robinson, Joel Wilson

Gunnar Helm, Daniel Bellinger, Jaren Kanak, Kylen Granson, David Martin-Robinson, Joel Wilson iOL: Peter Skoronski, Austin Schlottmann, Cordell Volson, Jackson Slater, Fernando Carmona, Pat Coogan, Andre James, Garrett Dellinger, Drew Moss

Peter Skoronski, Austin Schlottmann, Cordell Volson, Jackson Slater, Fernando Carmona, Pat Coogan, Andre James, Garrett Dellinger, Drew Moss OT: Dan Moore Jr., JC Latham, Austin Deculus, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Ryan Hayes, Rasheed Miller, Aamil Wagner

Titans Roster: Defense

DE: Jermaine Johnson, Jacob Martin, Keldric Faulk, Femi Oladejo, Jaylen Harrell, David Ebuka Agoha, Earnest Brown IV, Malik Herring, Truman Jones,

Jermaine Johnson, Jacob Martin, Keldric Faulk, Femi Oladejo, Jaylen Harrell, David Ebuka Agoha, Earnest Brown IV, Malik Herring, Truman Jones, DT: Jeffery Simmons, John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, Jordan Elliott, Jackie Marshall, Cam Horsley, Timmy Horne, Jalyn Holmes

Jeffery Simmons, John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, Jordan Elliott, Jackie Marshall, Cam Horsley, Timmy Horne, Jalyn Holmes LB: Cedric Gray, Anthony Hill Jr., Cody Barton, James Williams Sr., Mohamoud Diabate, Dorian Mausi, Mani Powell, Shad Banks Jr., Sean Brown

Cedric Gray, Anthony Hill Jr., Cody Barton, James Williams Sr., Mohamoud Diabate, Dorian Mausi, Mani Powell, Shad Banks Jr., Sean Brown CB: Alontae Taylor, Cor'Dale Flott, Marcus Harris, Joshua Williams, Keydrain Calligan, Micah Robinson, Jeadyn Lukus, Jalen McMurray, Latrell McCutchin Sr.

Alontae Taylor, Cor'Dale Flott, Marcus Harris, Joshua Williams, Keydrain Calligan, Micah Robinson, Jeadyn Lukus, Jalen McMurray, Latrell McCutchin Sr. S: Amani Hooker, Kevin Winston Jr., Tony Adams, Kendell Brooks, Sanoussi Kane, Jerrick Reed II, Bishop Fitzgerald, Erick Hallett II

Titans Roster: Special Teams

K: Joey Slye

Joey Slye P: Tommy Townsend

Tommy Townsend LS: Morgan Cox

Bubble Watch for Chiefs Training Camp

Tennessee Titans wide receivers Tyren Montgomery (19) and Xavier Restrepo (87) talk between drills during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Teams have to cut down to 53 players by August 30, so there will be a ton of transactions to keep up with after the final preseason game. Several players already greatly helped their chances to make the team earlier this summer, while some others face an uphill battle.

The position groups I'll be paying close attention to are the offensive line, secondary, and wide receivers. We still need to see who the starting right guard and center will be, as well as the swing tackle. We also need to see who will claim the final receiver spot and the final couple spots in the secondary.

Keydrain Calligan, Micah Robinson, Michael Carter, Xavier Restrepo, and James Williams Sr. are some guys on the bubble to keep an eye on. Plus, it will be interesting to see what the team decides to do with Will Levis.