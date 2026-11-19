Perhaps the Tennessee Titans' greatest story heading into Week 11 is the shakeup coming in the WR room. With Carnell Tate returning at WR and Wan'Dale Robinson being sent to IR, Cam Ward's arsenal of weapons is shifting in multiple ways.

This could come as a worry for Titans fans, as Ward has played his best football in the past two games prior to this movement. But, if anything, it should bode well for Tennessee's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

However, we're here today to hone in on one specific player that the Titans should be pushing as a result of this movement. Second-year WR Chimere Dike deserves to be catching passes right behind Carnell Tate.

Check out this all-purpose yards statistic from Ian Hartitz, which went viral on X:

Most all-purpose yards this season:



1. Jahmyr Gibbs (1,384)

2. Chimere Dike (1,267)

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (1,236)

4. Bijan Robinson (1,207) pic.twitter.com/D48PstGaZd — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 18, 2026

Gibbs, Smith-Njigba, and Robinson are three of the league's premier playmakers. These are team-defining guys that are typically the beginning and end of lists like these. Then you have Dike.

It's true that the bulk of those yards are on returns, but it should say something about Dike (a Pro-Bowl special-teamer) that he found his way on this list as someone who is typically limited to kickoffs. The extended impact Dike has had in his short run as a WR demands more clock at the position.

Dike deserves more run at WR to finish out this season

Prior to Carnell Tate sitting in Week 8 with a shoulder injury, Dike had six total receptions on the season, and 53 yards. In the two games without Tate since, Dike has seven receptions, 87 yards, and scored his first touchdown of the year against the Cincinnati Bengals.

What's more, Dike seemed to play a major part in Ward's recent rise under center. The two caught fire at the same time; just because Tate is returning doesn't mean that Dike should again be relegated to the scraps of receiving opportunities for other pass-catchers.

Dike is either the second or third best WR on this team, with fellow sophomore Elic Ayomanor having a horse in the race as well. Either way, that makes him a starter, especially with Robinson out. Nothing about Dike's game has suggested that this will be a temporary move, either.

Tennessee drafting Jeremiah Smith next year would obviously change the rotation, but if things stay as they are at WR, Titans fans can look out for Dike to play a more permanent role going forward. He just got a real, extended shot, and the aforementioned statistic is the proof in the pudding that it's only up from here.