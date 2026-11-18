I think it's fair to say that Titans fans are feeling good about Cam Ward entering Week 11. The general outlook has changed from questioning Ward's status as the franchise QB to comfortably assuming he'll be there by the end of this year or beginning of next season.

The Dallas Cowboys provided Ward with a favorable matchup this week already, but the team deciding to make a serious personnel shift right before Tennessee travels to Arlington has taken the hype around Ward's growth to the next level.

Per Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are handing over defensive play-calling duties to senior assistant Mike Pettine. DC Christian Parker will remain on the staff, but has been relieved of calling the plays due to a stretch of defense that head coach Brian Schottenheimer called "unacceptable."

#Cowboys senior assistant coach Mike Pettine will now take over as play-caller, so do for the first time since he was with the #Packers in 2021.



Action from coach Brian Schottenheimer after a stretch of defense he called “unacceptable.” pic.twitter.com/RDXeOPMZ2G — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2026

Pettine produced some elite defenses in his early days with the New York Jets, but he hasn't called plays on that side of the ball for a reason. His last stint in such a position came with the Green Bay Packers from 2018-2021, where a defensive breakdown in the NFC title game led to the Packers choosing not to renew his deal.

Five years removed from that effort, Pettine is facing a flaming Titans offense. Dallas is looking for a refresh with the move, but now looks like the worst time.

Cam Ward's recent play makes Cowboys' decision questionable

The Cowboys just allowed 46 points to the San Francisco 49ers in a loss. FOX Sports has their defense ranked dead last in the league (just above the Titans) allowing nearly 400 total yards per game.

It makes sense why Dallas would want to try something new, and on paper, who better to do so against than the 1-8 Titans? The issue is, the Titans' record doesn't tell the full story of a team that has improved in large part due to consistent QB play.

Not only that, but Pettine isn't a hidden defensive mastermind or anything, even if his experience bodes well for Dallas. Think back to when Brian Callahan handed over offensive play-calling duties to Bo Hardegree last season for the Titans. He made the move just before Tennessee let him go.

This feels more akin to that - a desperate, deep-staff change - than something that's going to completely right the ship for the Cowboys. Entering Week 11, Titans fans should see this as a promising turn of events for Ward's climb rather than something that could put a stop to it.

Look out for a big game from Ward this coming Sunday against, hopefully, a Cowboys defense that hasn't figured out their league-worst problems in a matter of seven days.