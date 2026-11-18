The Titans just lost their eighth game in nine tries, but there's a lot to like about where Tennessee stands right now.

Between deadline trades that added strength to the franchise's rebuild and promising development from young players across the board, the Robert Saleh era is slowly building into something fans can get behind.

In Week 11, his Titans team has a chance to win their second game of the season on the road vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Here's one reason they'll get it done, one reason they'll fall short, and my own prediction for how things will ultimately pan out.

Will: Cam Ward, Tony Pollard have big games

The Cowboys, after allowing 46 points to the San Francisco 49ers in a loss last week, just turned over defensive play-calling duties to senior assistant coach Mike Pettine. Dallas' defense is struggling, and if the Titans win, it'll be because Cam Ward and Tony Pollard take advantage of that.

Ward has been on a short tear as of late, doubling his touchdown total through seven games in the last two. The second-season QB has also eclipsed 200 yards in back-to-back games for the first time this year. With WR Carnell Tate likely to return, Ward is tracking for another leap.

On the ground, meanwhile, the Cowboys' rushing defense is last in the league in yards allowed per game (154.1) and yards per carry (5.2). This marks Pollard's first game against his former team; the numbers are supportive, and the stakes are there.

The Titans' offense has simply been on a team-wide heater as of late. It'll take another inspired performance from key playmakers to pull it off, but Tennessee has a clear angle to a road win.

Won't: Titans' defense continues downward spiral

However, Tennessee's defense has been trending in the opposite direction. As has been the case in the past two weeks, Saleh's bunch have mostly erased positive offensive momentum and cost the Titans' two chances at winnable games.

If Tennessee were to fall short in Week 11, I have to think it would be for the same reason.

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) comes under pressure from Tennessee Titans defensive end John Franklin-Myers (91) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Saleh himself said after the team's latest loss, you aren't going to win allowing 40 points a game. The Titans' previous two opponents have crossed the 40 mark, and Dallas, in spite of their loss, score as much against a better 49ers defense this past week.

Dallas is a veteran-led group in the middle of a difficult year; their down season can't be compared to that of the Titans, and QB Dak Prescott is sure to run this defense through the ringer. On the road after arguably their worst showing of the year, Saleh's defense has their back against the wall.

Prediction: Titans win, 30-27

With that said, I still think the Titans find a way to pull this one out. If the away team can strike a balance between their growing offensive attack and a defense that isn't allowing Dallas to do whatever they want, a close win is in the cards.

The Titans have yet to play a full, complete game this year. Even their Week 6 victory over the Indianapolis Colts saw Tennessee trailing 13-0 at halftime. I'm predicting that the Titans get this done, and do so by offering a solid showing through all four quarters.

That means a consistent Cam Ward, a defense that bends, but doesn't break, reliable play-calling on either side of the ball, and at least a little good luck on the injury front. A lot has to go right, but this game wouldn't have been seen as winnable only a few short weeks ago.

For that reason, I believe the Titans will win it.