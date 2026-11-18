The Tennessee Titans' injury report in Week 10 was a major factor in the team failing to mount a winning effort over the Jacksonville Jaguars; that, and the Jags were 6-2 with a runaway lead in the AFC South. Some teams are just further along.

It was already bad enough, but things got a little worse in that regard for Tennessee. The most notable news on the injury front came in the form of WR Wan'Dale Robinson being sent to IR with an ankle injury. He'll miss at least four weeks of football for Tennessee.

Robinson hasn't been great in his first year with the Titans, but he's a vet-leaning pillar in an otherwise young unit. Although, upon a closer look, that becomes the exciting part about Robinson missing time from Week 11 on.

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (4) makes a catch during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Titans' WR shakeup is timed perfectly

The Titans are 1-8. They've got two first-round picks and a second-rounder ready to bolster this rebuild. Cam Ward has almost convinced Tennessee that he's the long-term guy for the job under center. What better time is there to see what your young guys have?

Not only will Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike get to continue in their recently-expanded roles, but rookie WR1 Carnell Tate is also tracking to return from his two-week absence.

Throw practice-squad regular and fan-favorite Xavier Restrepo into the mix, and you've got a pass-catching room comprised almost entirely of young and developing playmakers. Calvin Ridley is the lone exception, but his snap count in Week 10 doesn't inspire confidence in his involvement.

Multiple players with something to prove

It also works out that multiple guys in that rotation are trying to prove something, to some extent, about their role in Nashville. Ayomanor came into this season behind Ridley, and has since been climbing in the rotation. Effectively the WR1 when Tate was gone, Ayomanor will look to keep pace even in his return.

Dike has seen a recent uptick in pass-catching snaps, breaking his Pro-Bowl mold as a returner. He's got seven receptions over the past two games, including a touchdown. Dike wasn't in the WR rotation really at all to begin this year, and now has a window to continue to cement himself within it.

Finally, Restrepo was just promoted to the active roster to fill in for Robinson. This is a guy who has come close so many times, including making the initial 53-man cut this season before being promptly released. The next four weeks should pose multiple opportunities for him to leave a lasting mark.

To top it all off, Ward and the Titans' offense have a favorable matchup with a middling Dallas Cowboys defense. Look for a lot of movement through the air, and potentially some movement in Tennessee's WR room too.