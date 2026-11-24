For the first time in more than two years, the Tennessee Titans gave up 50-plus points to the Dallas Cowboys in a 51-30 romp on Sunday. Robert Saleh properly ripped them in the aftermath.

Prior to the NFL trade deadline, Tennessee's defense was holding opponents to an impressive 21.5 points per game through the first six weeks of the season. Since trading two franchise cornerstones, four-time DT Jeffery Simmons and defensive captain S Amani Hooker, the Titans' defense has been on a downward spiral.

Since Week 8, Tennessee's defense has allowed a league-worst 44.7 points per game by a wide margin, according to StatMuse. The second-worst is the New England Patriots, who allowed 33 points per game in that stretch.

This mid-season defensive regression has been untimely for the Titans because Tennessee's offense has scored an average of nearly 30 points per game since Week 8, which is the sixth highest in the league.

Unfortunately, the Titans' offense hasn't been able to muster enough points to earn a win, with the defense giving up 40 or more points in three straight games. Looking ahead to the offseason, Tennessee's front office must address glaring issues on the defense to avoid being a bottom-dweller in the standings for a fifth consecutive season.

1. Defensive backs

The Titans' secondary has been grilled over the previous three weeks.

In Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, WR Tee Higgins had 10 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns to pair with teammate WR Ja'Marr Chase, who had 11 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown. Coming out of the bye, Tennessee's defense allowed seven catches for 152 yards and a touchdown to the Jaguars' WR Parker Washington.

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This past Sunday in Dallas, Cowboys' WR Ceedee Lamb accumulated 11 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown alongside teammate WR George Pickens, who had seven catches for 102 yards and a touchdown himself.

Trading away Hooker to the Buffalo Bills ahead of the deadline obviously would shake up the secondary. However, the trade has revealed a massive lack of discipline for a position group that has been absolutely decimated recently.

While Hooker was still a Titan when Higgins and Chase combined for almost 300 yards and three touchdowns, Hooker was a shining light because he intercepted three passes to keep Tennessee in the game. In free agency, the Titans' front office spent more than $675 million, which was second only to the Kansas City Chiefs, per Spotrac.

Three of the top nine highest-paid players were cornerbacks: Alontae Taylor, Cordale Flott and Joshua Williams. Since Week 8, Taylor has allowed 218 yards, Flott has allowed 213 yards and Williams has allowed 324 yards while forcing zero turnovers.

For perspective, the Titans have allowed an average of nearly 380 yards per game over the last three games. On average the combination of Taylor, Flott and Williams is responsible for 251.6 of all pass yards allowed. These numbers are especially damning when considering their combined salary is $38.3 million this season.

The Titans must address the glaring lack of production in the secondary over the offseason if this defense is going to show any sign of life next year.

2. Defensive line

The other major position group that was impacted by the trade deadline was plainly the defensive line. Simmons being dealt to the Chicago Bears wasn't a surprise given his name had been in the rumor mill for years. However, a true surprise was the Titans releasing DT Jordan Elliott midseason due to an incident in practice.

Aug 4, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jordan Elliott (95) goes through drills during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Signed in the 2026 offseason, Elliott inked a two-year deal worth up to $8.5 million; he was intended to fortify the defense line alongside Simmons. However, in the end, he only made five appearances for Tennessee. A shorthanded Titans defensive line hasn't been impressive without Elliott, and especially Simmons.

Fellow 2026 signee, DT John Franklin-Myers has been the most productive D-line man this season aside from Simmons. However, his 18 tackles and 1.5 sacks pale in comparison to Simmons' 38 tackles and four sacks despite Franklin-Myers playing three more games than Simmons as a member of the Titans.

Prior to arriving in Nashville, Franklin-Myers combined for 14.5 sacks and 42 tackles in his two seasons as a Bronco, where he was far more dominant. Outside of Simmons and Franklin-Myers, no other Titans' defensive lineman has recorded a sack this season. Something is missing.

Filling the shoes of a potential future Hall of Fame talent in Simmons is nearly impossible to do. Nevertheless, the Titans will have to find talent to bolster the interior of their defense ahead of the 2027 season. The front office has their work cut out for them.