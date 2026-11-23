It's impossible not to at least like what general manager Mike Borgonzi did with the 2026 draft class. The Titans have two rookies of the month in WR Carnell Tate and LB Anthony Hill Jr. RG Fernando Carmona Jr., before being sent to IR after Week 3, was an immediate-impact starter.

The only real reason you may not love the class (save for the suspicious absence of RB Nick Singleton), is EDGE Keldric Faulk. Tennessee traded up into the first round to take Faulk with the 31st pick, crowning the former Auburn Tiger as a pivotal young piece in Saleh's new defense.

Saleh's defense has obviously been miserable as of late, and Faulk, who wavers in and out of involvement, has failed to inspire any confidence in his progress. Saleh said last month that he'll bet Faulk will pan out as "one of the Titans' greatest."

Check out one stat from Faulk that says everything you need to know about where the rookie stands right now:

#Titans EDGE Keldric Faulk has played 230 snaps this season.



He has recorded two pressures in 2026. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 23, 2026

Not only is Faulk struggling to generate pressure, but a deeper look at his stats reveal a player that is showing no signs of life for Tennessee.

Faulk's numbers are the worst on this Titans team

According to PFF metrics, Faulk's two pressures on the season are dead last among 111 players at his position. His overall grade, 43.6, is just two spots above the worst in the league at 109th. To top it all off, Faulk had zero pressures in yesterday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Borgonzi doesn't have a perfect reputation, but he's clearly moving capable playmakers into pivotal roles and trending in the right direction. With as much say as the Titans have in the draft over the next two years, it's critical that Tennessee has someone who can get it right at multiple intervals.

That's why Faulk is particularly worrying. Tennessee only moved up four spots, basically trading a fourth-rounder for a fifth, but that's a first round grab speeding in the wrong direction. For reference, the Buffalo Bills took EDGE T.J. Parker with the 35th pick - given to them by the Titans for Faulk.

Parker has 13 pressures this season, as well as 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Not dominant, but night and day compared to Faulk.

As the Titans' defense moves toward a reset, punctuated by Saleh's rageful comments today, Faulk's path to development appears foggy. His shortcomings as a rookie are likely to limit his opportunities, making this pick look worse (and more worrying) by the week.