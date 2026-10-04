2 Winners and Losers From Titans' Week 4 Loss to Ravens: Carnell Tate's Big Day Not Big Enough

Different week, same result. The Tennessee Titans are 0-4, falling 24-18 to the Baltimore Ravens in yet another familiar defeat.

The offense turns the ball over on the first drive, puzzling red-zone play-calling suffocates rare momentum, and an explosive offense on the other side of the line picks apart Robert Saleh's defense in chunks. The new head coach remains without a victory with Tennessee.

We've got winners and losers from today's contest as the Titans brace for a Week 5 matchup with the division-rival Houston Texans. Believe it or not, there are a couple of positive things to write home about. We won't start with those, however.

Loser: Calvin Ridley

Ridley's sideline chuckles aren't doing him any favors right now. In the process of gradually losing touches to second-year WR Elic Ayomanor, Ridley once again had another dud of a day in this Titans offense.

With just one reception for 13 yards today (on just two targets), Ridley continues to fall behind in an offensive rotation that is likely to forget about him in the coming weeks. His fall from opening the season as a snap-heavy starter to being essentially being buried in just two weeks is almost surprising.

Except, when he disappears on the field like this, Titans fans just have to shrug. It wasn't a total loss on offense today, but Ridley's role is inarguably almost gone.

Winner: Carnell Tate

Look, I know Carnell Tate's fumble toward the end of the first half stripped the Titans of any momentum they had at that point. You can't let that happen.

But the rookie was by far and away the best player in this offense today. His 9 receptions led by the team by a country mile, translating to 145 yards and multiple big plays over the middle. It was simply a big day for Tate, turnover set aside.

Tennessee's offense has more questions to answer right now than ever. Tate, regarding his investment and future in Nashville, is not one of them.

Loser: Brian Daboll

This spot probably could've gone to either Ward or Daboll, but Daboll arguably cost the Titans this game with his egregious goal-line play-calling in the first half. Today was another uninspiring offensive showing from Tennessee, and that traces back in large part to the OC.

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll addresses the media at his first press conference since his hiring was announced at Ascension St. Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Generally, it was familiar look after familiar look. The Titans carried the ball - times, the bulk of which went to veteran RB Tony Pollard. Pollard again had a fine day, including a score of his own, but Daboll is treating the 29-year old like he's Derrick Henry in this offense.

Between treating a journeyman rusher like a workhorse and failing to ignite an offensive spark given multiple chances in the second half, the Titans' OC lands on the loser list today. Daboll has more to prove than anyone on Tennessee's sideline.

Winner: Jermaine Johnson

Our lone defensive name from today's game lands in the winner's circle. Jermaine Johnson was a veteran trade acquisition that Saleh previously coached in New York. He's been fair for the most part up to now, but Week 4 finally saw some worthwhile life out of the EDGE.

The main note from Johnson's showing today was him finally leveling a sack. On the whole, Johnson finished with four tackles (two of which went for a loss) and a generally promising showing on the defensive line.

If the Titans could get this kind of outing from their defensive veterans every game, we could be looking at a much different Titans team. A defeat is a defeat, but all Tennessee can do is shrug and accept a positive uptick from Johnson.