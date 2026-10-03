Titans Red Zone Report: Why Drives Failed And How Tennessee Can Bounce Back in Week 4

Earlier this season, the Tennessee Titans' offense came out dedicated to the shotgun formation against the New York Jets. To Brian Daboll's credit, the OC got the ball rolling after that defeat and mixed things up facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2. Still a loss, but the Titans scored 20.

In Week 3, just seven days after that performance, Tennessee posted seven points vs. the New York Giants. Cam Ward threw his first interception of the 2026 season, and Daboll's offense looked by far the worst they have through three games.

The Titans continued to prioritize putting Ward under center; their early-down percentage of that setup jumped to 54.3 after last Sunday. Now, it's less a matter of variety. Tennessee comes out soft in the first half, and then are forced to play catchup in the second.

It means that Daboll's schemes are answering to the speed of the game rather than controlling it. Per TeamRankings, the Titans are dead-last in the NFL with an averaged time of possession of 23:27 per contest. For reference, the Chicago Bears lead the league with a 34:32 average.

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into Week 4's duel with the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee getting off to a fast start is pivotal to the offense turning things around.

The Titans' offense has to start out hot vs. Ravens

Of Tennessee's 37 points through three contests, only 10 have been scored in the first half. The Titans' last first-half touchdown came in the first quarter against the Eagles, after Jalen Hurts threw an interception that was returned all the way to the red zone.

Zach Lyons illustrated the Titans' first-half woes in a series of charts on X. When it comes to expected points added (EPA) in rushing attempts and dropbacks, the Titans are among the worst in the NFL through the first two quarters. In the second two, however, they're floating around league average.

Skipping a huddle or two early on would likely help speed things up and catch opposing defenses off their guard. But what doesn't fall on Daboll falls on Ward. The second-year QB has to exhibit tighter footwork, as well as any willingness at all to look downfield before the game forces him to.

Ward being forced to try and make plays is what leads to game-losing interceptions. Ward will have to do more than find guys on short routes rotated between predictable handoffs for Tennessee to have a chance in Baltimore tomorrow.

An improved offense will be a faster, more confident one. The move toward play-action and under center looks helped loosen Ward up, but going for bigger strikes has to come on the Titans' own terms. The first half will make or break the Titans' odds against the Ravens.