Would Titans Drafting Jeremiah Smith Crowd the WR Room... or Elevate it to Elite Status?

Yesterday, after this year's NFL trade deadline, we circled five names Tennessee Titans fans should be keeping an eye on ahead of the 2027 draft. With two first-round picks therein, general manager Mike Borgonzi is carrying the weight of the Titans' rebuild on his shoulders.

We didn't mention Ohio State pass-catcher Jeremiah Smith for one reason: It would've been too obvious. No team in the league right now isn't at least taking a look at the Buckeyes superstar. Save for a team that could desperately need a QB, Smith would be first off the board for most.

Should that sentiment extend to Tennessee? It appears a little more complicated on the surface. The Titans just took Carnell Tate fourth overall in this year's draft. Tate, a star Buckeyes receiver, has clicked comfortably into the WR1 role as a budding leader in Brian Daboll's offense.

Assuming the 1-7 Titans claim one of the top picks - say, second overall - Smith is more than in the conversation. Is this one worth overthinking for a team trying to fill multiple roles? Maybe, but on the other hand, you've got the sort of talent worth throwing need out of the window for.

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) walks off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reuniting Smith with Tate would also give the Titans one of the best young WR cores in the NFL, even if that room gets a little muddier in the process.

Smith may be too generational to pass up for Titans

In his junior year as a Buckeye, Smith has already broken 1,200 yards receiving through nine games. His 14 touchdowns are tied for first in college football, and this season marks the third straight in which Smith has a receiving score for 70 yards or better.

He's a bonafide professional and growing deep threat with the ability to go up and get a 50/50 ball over mutliple defenders. It seems like Smith is doing that every week now.

Drafting Smith would take some touches away from Tate and further complicate a WR room that should've been at least slightly altered at the trade deadline. Calvin Ridley remains competing for touches, and second-year WRs Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike are really only starting to carve out their own roles.

That's not even mentioning Wan'Dale Robinson, who was brought in on a $70 million deal to be a cornerstone of the Titans' pass-catching battalion.

Though if that group can embrace sharing the spotlight, and if Cam Ward continues to grow into his role as this team's signal caller, Tennessee would have the chance to end up with something special. It'd be worth a few hard talks to watch the Titans' offense transform overnight.