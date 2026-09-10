3 Bold Predictions for the Titans Week 1 Matchup Against the Jets

The Tennessee Titans will kick off the 2026 season at home against the New York Jets, as head coach Robert Saleh's group will look to start the year on a high note with a victory over his former team.

Tennessee has won just three games in each of the past two seasons, but the franchise is hoping the new coaching staff and an influx of fresh talent through free agency and the draft will lead to more success.

With the Titans' season opener approaching, let's run through some bold predictions for the game against the Jets.

Wan’Dale Robinson Posts 100 Receiving Yards

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (49) tackles Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (4) after a made catch during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson will make his Titans debut on Sunday, and he should start his career in Nashville with a bang.

With most of the Jets' defensive attention on No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate, Robinson should see increased targets and find the holes in the zone. The 25-year-old receiver also has a favorable matchup in the slot, as he should be able to create consistent separation against New York's nickels, Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

Throughout camp and the preseason, quarterback Cam Ward viewed Robinson as a reliable security blanket. That should continue into the season, and it should lead to Robinson tallying more than 100 receiving yards on Sunday.

Anthony Hill Jr. Snags an Interception

With Cedric Gray's status for Week 1 in doubt due to a concussion suffered in a UTV accident, Hill is on track to be a starter in his NFL debut. The Titans' second-round pick in April was a standout in camp and also showed promise in the preseason.

Hill's ball skills were on full display in camp and the preseason. He snagged multiple interceptions in practice and one in the Week 2 preseason game versus the Seattle Seahawks.

If Gray isn't able to take the field on Sunday, Hill should make his presence felt on Saleh's defense, tally an interception, and be a key part of a hopeful win.

The Offensive Line Doesn’t Allow a Sack

Tennessee Titans offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo works with his players during mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee's offensive line is the pressing question mark , and they have the golden opportunity to answer a lot of them in Week 1.

New York has an intriuiging set of pass-rushing talent, including No. 2 overall pick David Bailey. However, most are unproven and the Titans should be able to take advantage.

If offensive tackles Dan Moore Jr. and JC Latham can hold up on the outside, and the interior, especially rookie right guard Fernando Carmona and center Austin Schlottmann, can also be solid, the Titans could post a near perfect performance in pass protection.