Titans' Inactives vs. Browns: Alontae Taylor's Return Highlights Relatively Healthy Tennessee Team

The Tennessee Titans are set to host the Cleveland Browns as they try to win consecutive games for the first time in nearly four full years.

To do so, they’ll have to make it happen without two notable offensive playmakers: RB Tyjae Spears and WR Calvin Ridley have both been ruled out, along with RB Nick Singleton, TE Kylen Granson, T Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, DT Jackie Marshall, and CB Jaylon Jones.

Spears and Singleton both being out means an already struggling backfield will now be forced to rely on the likes of RBs Julius Chestnut and Michael Carter whenever RB Tony Pollard needs a breather.

Ridley being out is also notable since he's one of the Titans' most intriguing trade candidates. The conspiracy theorists within the fanbase are already coming up with their own theories as to why he's actually inactive for this game. Nonetheless, he won't be out there later today. As for the Browns, QB Tayler Green (3rd QB), LB Justin Jefferson, CB Noah Igbinohene, RB Audric Estime, DT Mike Hall Jr., and C Parker Brailsford have all been ruled out.

The most notable name not on that list is CB Denzel Ward, who was questionable with a hand injury, but he is officially active for the Browns.

He will undoubtedly see his fair share of WR Carnell Tate throughout the game, so if he’s not 100 percent, this could be something the rookie can possibly take advantage of as the game unfolds, especially in situations when they get into hand fighting for position and/or 50-50 balls.

Titans rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate celebrates his first NFL touchdown reception in a Week 6 game against the Colts. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

CB Alontae Taylor officially active

Arguably the biggest news of the day is CB Alontae Taylor returning to the lineup after being a healthy scratch last Sunday. HC Robert Saleh announced that Taylor did some work at nickel throughout the week, and that’s rather noteworthy because that’s a position he’s been successful at in the past.

The Titans signed the former Vols star in hopes of him being their top boundary corner for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, it’s become clear rather quickly that Taylor may not be best suited for that role after all.

It’ll be interesting to see how much Taylor plays today, especially at nickel since CB Marcus Harris has already established himself as this team’s best nickel.

Will we see any secondary packages with Harris on the outside and Taylor inside? And if so, how well does that work? Only time will tell.