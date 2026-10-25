The 1 Obvious Way Titans Can Capitalize on Best First Half of Season and Beat the Browns

The Tennessee Titans scored 14 points in the first seven minutes of today's game. Nissan Stadium was rocking at an undeniable season-high, and the home team appeared to be in full control of the contest against the Cleveland Browns.

As things typically go with the 2026 Titans, that momentum didn't last for the entire half. One goal-line stand by Cleveland was the difference between Tennessee retaking a two-touchdown lead early in the second quarter. What could've been a 21-7 advantage for the Titans melted into a 17-14 deficit at the half.

But this was still easily the team's best first half of the year, and there's plenty of reason to think that the Titans can build on that in the second period. Cleveland's offense is likely to keep testing Tennessee's defense through the air - Cor'Dale Flott already has a pick, but the Titans are on their heels.

A successful second half - and historic second straight win - is within reach for Robert Saleh's Titans. The team just needs to play to their strengths in the second half, and be unafraid of keeping their foot on the pedal if Tennessee pulls back into the lead.

That strength is clear: Tony Pollard is having a dominant game. Scheme for the veteran at all costs.

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) steps out of a tackle attempt by Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (9) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Pollard ran in for a touchdown. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Keep feeding Tony Pollard against Browns' defense

Cam Ward's second-quarter interception, thrown behind WR Elic Ayomanor and right into the hands of CB Denzel Ward, should tell the Titans everything they need to know about the offense today. Once again, the passing game isn't here, at least not reliably.

Pollard, on the other hand, has 16 carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He had a third score reversed, which led to that unfortunate fourth-down stand. Per PFF, he had the most first-quarter yards of any RB this season, with 87.

Still, this is Pollard's second breakout performance vs. the Browns in a row. Last December, the back rushed for a career-high 161 yards and two touchdown in a Tennessee victory. Something about this matchup works for Pollard, and the Titans shouldn't shy away from that.

The obvious complication here is the absence of both Tyjae Spears and Nick Singleton in the backfield. The Titans are trotting out fourth-string RB Michael Carter, who has yet to be trusted with a carry in today's matchup.

Again, Ward passing 7/11 for 58 yards, the aforementioned interception, and no scores, leaves Tennessee with little choice in the matter. As Cleveland's offense starts to pick up steam, it will likely be up to Pollard to help extend Titans drives in the final two quarters.

Trade candidate or not, our complaints about Pollard being used as a workhorse in this offense are moot today. The Titans need a win, and so long as Pollard is effective, he's the key.