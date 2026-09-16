Titans Power Rankings Roundup Shows Tennessee is Nearing Rock Bottom

The Tennessee Titans didn't start the 2026 NFL season on the right foot, as the team suffered a deflating 23-10 loss to the New York Jets at home.

Neither side of the ball played well for the Titans in Week 1, especially the offense. The unit was held to three points for most of the afternoon before quarterback Cam Ward found wide receiver Elic Ayomanor for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

It was an overall uninspiring performance from Tennessee on Sunday, and the latest NFL power rankings show that head coach Robert Saleh's group is nearing the point of rock bottom.

Titans Power Rankings Entering Week 2

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh watches after throwing his challenge flag during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Words from author Nick Shook: It was painful to watch Cam Ward attempt to operate the Titans’ offense, which was lifeless for most of their season-opening loss to the Jets. Tennessee never established a rhythm when possessing the ball, lost the time-of-possession battle by more than 17 minutes and didn’t find many gains until the game was out of reach. The defense struggled to hold up against the rush, too, losing the trench battle in a lopsided affair.

Words from author Conor Orr: As we noted in the quarterback carousel post to start the season, the clock begins on Cam Ward early. This is unfortunate—and to be fair, I also mentioned Jaxson Dart as well—but the reality is that each week Ward doesn’t look the part, the Titans inch closer to the end of a lost season in which the team might be in line for a top pick at the same position. Ward is so much fun when he’s confident and in the right offense. I just don’t know if there’s a roster to support that player right now.

Words from author Ralph Vacchiano: Brian Daboll’s offense managed just 195 yards against the Jets — and 65 of those came on the final garbage-time drive of the game. Robert Saleh’s Tennessee debut was a total disaster.

Every outlet in these power-rankings roundups had the Titans in the bottom three, and it's completely justifiable. Tennessee showed close to no promise against a Jets team that many considered a rebuilding squad entering the season.

With Saleh and a new coaching staff at the helm, and fresh talent on both sides of the ball via free agency and the draft, the Titans are expected to be much improved in 2026. But in Week 1, they looked like the same three-win team we saw last year.

Tennessee will look to post a major bounce-back outing in Week 2 as the Philadelphia Eagles come to town. An 0-2 start would be detrimental to the Titans' playoff chances, and it's not ridiculous to say this is a must-win game for Tennessee.