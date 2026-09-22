Titans' O-Line is Finally Playing Up to Par — Cam Ward Just Has to Trust Them

Cam Ward was sacked 55 times last season. There's only so much a rookie QB can do when he's being hit more than any other passer in the league, especially when his head coach is fired midway through the season. Ward is just now settling into a long-term system in Tennessee.

But he's not doing so behind the same offensive line. The Titans doubled down on what worked about the o-line last season, and changed what didn't. The result thus far, through two weeks, is a unit that is playing up to par for the first time in what feels like years.

Ward, however, still looks diseheveled in the pocket. The sophomore signal caller has only been sacked five times through two games this year, and it can be argued that the majority of those are a result of him leaving the pocket early.

Assuming OL coach Carmen Bricillo's group keeps up the good work, it's time to shift the burden from those guys to Ward himself. It's about trusting his line to hold up, and making plays as a result.

Ward must trust the Titans' o-line

In Week 2's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, no starter on the Titans' line allowed more than one pressure. C Austin Schlottman allowed zero. In the same vein, PFF has Ward clocked with an average 3.12 seconds to throw this season.

Sep 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham (55) against the New York Jets during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's good for sixth in the NFL. The Titans' QB has the time he needs more often than not. It's hard to blame him for being skittish after what he went through last season, but we're heading into Week 3 now.

Ward settling in and planting his feet is the next step for Tennessee's offense. He already looked better against the Eagles than he did in Week 1 vs. the Jets. A road trip facing the New York Giants calls for a full-on breakthrough.

Ward poised for a breakthrough in Week 3

Tennessee's offense should see more time on the field this week, at least from the outside looking in. Franchise QB Jaxson Dart's MCL sprain will seemingly give way to Jameis Winston starting in his place for the Giants. Objectively, that's the most favorable matchup for the Titans' defense so far.

What's more, the Giants only have one sack as a team through two games. With Tennessee's offensive line trending upward and set to face a defensive front with little success up to now, the pieces are in place for Ward to take control of this game.

To be fair, edge rushers Abdul Carter (who has New York's lone sack) and Brian Burns can catch fire at any time. But the Titans' line just held up against a similarly formidable unit on the Eagles. There's no reason to think that Ward isn't walking into a favorable circumstance next Sunday.

All we ask is that the QB trusts himself. That could turn the key and fully unlock what OC Brian Daboll has been trying to squeeze out of this offense.