Winless Woes: How Much of Titans' Struggles Can be Blamed on Robert Saleh?

It doesn't take long for an NFL head coach to be thrown to the wolves. For the perfect example, look no further than the Tennessee Titans' previous leader Brian Callahan. The former Cincinnati Bengals OC was fired just six weeks into his second season at the helm. The leash is shorter than ever.

Robert Saleh, of course, is not remotely in those kinds of conversations. At the same time, however, new coaches are immediately put under a unique spotlight. They're compared to other fresh hires, the hires that came before them, and the fans' expectations for the franchise they inherit.

The Titans are out to an 0-2 start in Saleh's first run at the job. It's not been all bad, but losing to the New York Jets, and then blowing a late lead to the Philadelphia, will strip folks of their optimism. 10 head coaches were brought in this offseason, and only four are 0-2 right now.

In addition to Saleh, Jeff Hafley (Miami Dolphins), Todd Monken (Cleveland Browns), and Kevin Stefanski (Atlanta Falcons), are without their first triumph through two weeks. That isn't the greatest company for Tennessee, but just how much of the team's struggles can be pinned on Saleh?

Saleh's share of the blame for Titans' early struggles

The answer isn't as decisive as some fans may have hoped. We have to start by recognizing that Saleh took on one of the most broken situations in the league; he was almost certainly never going to come in and lead the Titans to a playoff appearance in his inaugural season.

However, his being in the minority of coaches who haven't yet come out on top suggests that he must carry some of the blame. Individual performances can't be pinned on Saleh, but losing head-to-head matchups on the sideline with Aaron Glenn absolutely can.

Sep 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh congratulates New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn on the win during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This analysis is made a little easier due to Saleh's involvement in the defense. We can directly track when the plays that he's calling aren't translating to success. We saw that when Frank Reich's offense ran the ball up the gut of a soft Tennessee defensive front in Week 1.

Fans witnessed it again this past week, when Saleh's defense adjusted to the run. They improved in that facet, sure, only for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles to win the game due almost entirely to an unanswered passing attack in the fourth quarter.

His unit just hasn't yet put together a full, balanced game through four quarters. That means that when Saleh trusts his defense to spell a so-so offense, you end up with subpar results on either side.

Safe offense, inconsistent defense

In the case of Tennessee's loss to Philadelphia in particular, Saleh admitted that his offense could've been more aggressive. The head coach said he felt like the Titans could lean on their defense at that time. Settling for a field goal and leaning on the defense directly resulted in a defeat.

That entire sequence points a finger at Saleh. It's a gamble in the opposite direction of a gamble; otherwise known as "playing not to lose." Tennessee exhibited this same philosophy playing from behind against the Jets with a handful of head-scratching punts.

In short, the Titans need to take more risks, and both sides of the ball have to compliment one another. This early-season discrepancy isn't entierly Saleh's fault, but we have to admit that his generally timid approach to this point has cost Tennessee some momentum.

Saleh has plenty of time to make up ground. It's more than arguable that he's shown enough positives to keep fans excited about this new era of Titans football. Still, a franchise can only bear to lose more than they win for so long. The oven gets hotter every year, regardless of who is in the kitchen.

This week's road matchup vs. the New York Giants is a big one for all involved, especially Coach Saleh.