Antidote to Titans’ Sickly Secondary is Becoming Clear as Trade Target

In Week 1, the Tennessee Titans allowed the NFL's reigning turnover leader to march into Nissan Stadium and absolutely dice them up. Geno Smith, in the process of leading the New York Jet to a 23-10 victory, passed 19/24 for 215. Multiple deep balls found their way to Garrett Wilson, who had six receptions and 79 yards receiving.

According to PFF, Smith finished the contest with a scorching 104.0 passer rating. Whether it's an issue with acclimating to a new system or simply a problem with the unit being shorthanded, the Titans' secondary looked downright sickly against the Jets.

Luckily for Robert Saleh and his defense, their potential antidote may soon hit the trade market. The closer CB Joey Porter Jr. gets to parting ways with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the bigger his blip on Tennessee's radar should become.

Coach Saleh already proved a no-nonsense mindset by starting rookie LB Anthony Hill Jr. after just one week. It's not outlandish to suggest that he should apply that same off-the-hip attitude to making moves, and at least kick the tires on getting Porter to Nashville.

Joey Porter Jr. could be available to Titans

After the Steelers' rising CB missed Week 1, Brooke Pryor Jeremy Fowler shone light on his ongoing contract dispute with Pittsburgh. Pryor and Fowler said a source with knowledge on the situation said "I don't know if he [Porter] ever puts on a Steelers uniform again."

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. sits on the bench during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Naturally, Porter not taking the field (listed with a back issue) would bring the possibility of a trade to the forefront of this conversation. The same was being said about New England Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez, before he was promptly extended. The Steelers could always take that route, but that looks less likely with every passing week.

This is where Saleh would swoop in with a lucrative trade offer. What that offer would hypothetically look like, however, it's hard to be sure. What is sure is that Porter would make a knockout addition to Tennessee's secondary.

Porter would make the perfect pickup for Saleh's secondary

In three seasons with the Steelers, Porter has secured an interception in each. Last season, he piled a sack onto that statistical total, as well as a career-high 14 passes defended in 14 games. Porter also ranked third in passer rating allowed and third in forced incompletions in the NFL in 2025, per PFF.

Sep 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) makes a catch against Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CBs Alontae Taylor and Cordale Flott were far too expensive for the Titans to toss out of contention two games into the year. But Porter being brought in as healthy competition? That's a different, and far more compelling story.

This is a move more likely to take place sooner rather than later. A guy can only hold out for so long before a call is made on one side or the other. If push comes to shove and calls are being fielded for Porter, the Titans would be remiss not to pick up the phone.