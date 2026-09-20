Where to Watch and 2 Major Things to Expect: Titans Host Eagles in Hunt For First Win

We've made it to Week 2 in one whole piece, Titans fans. Tennessee's 0-1 team is set to take on the visiting Philadelphia Eagles today in the hunt for a bounce back after their disappointing opener. Nobody expected the Titans to come out as flat as they did last week, but we're just one game in.

Robert Saleh still has time to find his footing in Nashville's new era. Going 1-1 with a win over a regular playoff team may even do the trick entirely by itself.

Although, it will be an uphill climb for Tennessee by all accounts. Before we get into two major things to watch for in the Titans' quest for an upset, however, here's how you can watch the game in the first place.

When and where to watch Titans vs. Eagles

Tennessee hosts Philadelphia on Sunday, Sep. 20, at 12 p.m. CT. The game will be available locally on WZTV FOX 17, airing nationally on FOX and streaming on NFL+ and FOX One.

For the second week in a row, the Titans will kick off in the early afternoon. Tennessee won't see a later start until their 3:05 CT kick time on the road vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, on Nov. 29.

More urgency from Cam Ward

Pivoting to the offense, few players league-wide received as much flack as Cam Ward after his season-opening showing. Tennessee's QB struggled to make timely choices in the pocket. When he did make a call, it was often to throw the ball away or settle for a short gain.

Ward missed multiple open receivers and took three sacks, too. It's worth noting on the second point that the Titans' offensive line did allow a 41% pressure rate in Week 1 (20th in the NFL). Ward finished 19/32 passing for 140 yards and one touchdown.

Regardless of what's happening around him, Ward is the supposed to be the guy leading Tennessee into the franchise's future. Better quarterback play will be required for Saleh's team to take the next step.

One week into Ward's second year, and it's clear that patience is much thinner than it was for him as a rookie. Week 2 is a big one for the Titans' former top pick.

Tennessee's first sack of the season

Tennessee's zero-sack performance vs. New York was their first of that embarrassing sort since Week 3 of last season. That struggle both fed into the Jets' success with the run and, naturally, Geno Smith's time to deliver debilitating deep balls in the pocket.

Sep 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per Sharp Football Analysis, the Titans' 23.1% blitz rate against the Jets placed them 19th in the league. The Washington Commanders, who sacked Jalen Hurts three times in their narrow loss to the Eagles, logged a 36.4% blitz rate.

We can't speak for Saleh's defensive play-calling, but it wouldn't be a shock to see him turn up the heat against Philadelphia. Watch for more aggressive play-calling from Saleh and, much like Ward, increased urgency from a unit with something to prove.