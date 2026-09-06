3 Titans Lineup Decisions I'd Make If I Were Robert Saleh in Week 1

The Tennessee Titans' season-opener is just one week away now. Fans will pack Nissan Stadium to watch the rebuilt Titans, inside and out, attempt to get off to a hot start in the Robert Saleh era. It's arguably the biggest game the stadium will host in years.

As Tennessee prepares to play a New York Jets team that Saleh says is fyling "under the radar," I put myself in the head coach's shoes to make a few potentially unexpected personnel decisions.

If I were Robert Saleh, here are three lineup changes I'd make by kickoff next Sunday.

Start Elic Ayomanor

We've already made a case for Elic Ayomanor stepping into a starting role with Tennessee this season, but honestly, the second-year WR could start right away.

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad (24) tackles Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm all about giving Calvin Ridley a fair chance, but Ayomanor spent his entire rookie season proving he was as good an option, if not already better. His four touchdowns tied the most for a Titans WR last season.

With an year of padding alongside Cam Ward under his belt, too, I'm partial to throwing Ayomanor out as a starter with Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson. Go all in on the youth and stash Ridley as a veteran on the sideline.

Give Anthony Hill Jr. and James Williams extended minutes

Staying on the theme of giving more developmental assets the nod, rookie LB Anthony Hill Jr. earned an extended look after his knockout preseason. Securing multiple interceptions between joint practices and preseason games, Hill is another play who could come into a starting role.

I'm not quite ready to make that jump out of the gate, but that's where third-year LB James Williams comes in. As veteran Cody Barton sees options stack up behind him on the depth chart, working those options into regular contention behind him will make that initial transition easier.

In Week 2, Hill was the highest graded defensive rookie across every preseason game, per PFF. He's probably the backup with the edge here, but it wouldn't hurt to give the 29-year old Barton some extra time on the sideline to see what exactly you have in both Hill and Williams from the jump this year.

Splits snaps between Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears

Finally, I'd have Tyjae Spears heavily involved in the passing game in an effort that would see him split snaps with Tony Pollard. It doesn't have to be completely even; Pollard would likely end up with a slight edge as the starter.

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) walks off the field at halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spears, even in missing four games last season, surpassed Pollard's efforts in the passing game (283 yards to 206). Entering this campaign fully healthy and primed for an increased workload, it makes sense to share the Titans' backfield based on the two backs' different strengths.

With Pollard in the final year of his contract, this is also another scenario where a player could be on the runway to take over a starting spot. That's likely the case with Spears, and easing him in throughout the season could start in Week 1.