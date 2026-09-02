Titans Week 1: Robert Saleh Previews Reunion With "Under the Radar" Jets Team

For the majority of the Tennessee Titans fanbase, the team's season-opening matchup with the New York Jets represents little more than a winnable opportunity right out of the gate. But for Robert Saleh, of course, it's a reunion with the first team to give him a shot at being the head coach.

You have to imagine there are some conflicting feelings there, right? Well, not according to Saleh. Speaking with Titans media at Tuesday's practice, Saleh was asked about what comes mixed in with his first game back as a head coach being against his former team.

As usual, Saleh played it cool: "New York is still a special place, gave me my first opportunity as a head coach... our desire to win in Week 1, [to] beat the Jets, is because it's Week 1." To Saleh, then, the game is being treated as nothing more than just that: A game.

Sep 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh looks on during the first half against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"I don't hold grudges," he continued, before previewing the team with a sort of warning. Saleh is being careful not to underestimate a Jets team that most people have already counted out. "They're doing a really good job... really under-the-radar team, I think. They've got a chance to be pretty good."

Titans Can't Underestimate the Jets in Week 1

There are plenty of reasons to favor the Titans in this opening contest at home, not the least of which being the advantage of playing at Nissan Stadium in front of a revitalized fanbase.

But at the same time, New York has shown signs of improvement this offseason. As Saleh particularly pointed out, their offense could cause real grief for a Tennessee defense (the secondary in particular) that has experienced visible growing pains this summer.

With Geno Smith taking the reins from New York's carousel of passers last season and Frank Reich joining him as a veteran play-calling presence on the sidelines, the likes of RB Breece Hall, WR Garrett Wilson, and even rookie pass-catcher Omar Cooper Jr. are primed to deal some damage.

Now, Smith was the most turnover-prone QB in all the NFL last season, which is a detail that the Titans will certainly look to exploit. But between added experience on the offensive side of the ball and pickups like Minkah Fitzpatrick and T'Vondre Sweat on defense, Aaron Glenn is rolling into Nashville under the slept-on guise of his own rebuild.

DraftKings currently has Tennessee favored by a mere 1.5 points in their matchup with New York. Getting out on the right foot with a win would mean a lot for Saleh's new era, and at the very least, his wide-awake preperation is a sign that the Titans will be ready.



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