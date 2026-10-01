Titans Power Rankings Roundup: Experts Bury Tennessee Ahead of Tough Week 4 Matchup vs. Ravens

The Tennessee Titans' 2026 season is already on life support, as head coach Robert Saleh's group is 0-3 and coming off a depressing 12-7 loss to the New York Giants. Tennessee will now pack its bags again and head back on the road to face one of the top contenders in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens.

Though the Titans are winless this year, they've lost their last two games by one score and in last-second situations. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown to wide receiver Darius Cooper with under ten seconds left in the final period to bring it home for Philadelphia.

In Week 3 against New York, Tennessee was driving for what would've been a game-winning touchdown drive. However, quarterback Cam Ward threw an interception in the end zone to Giants safety Jevon Holland to doom the Titans.

At 0-3 and with a tough slate of games on the horizon, the power rankings experts have basically buried Tennessee until further notice in 2026.

Titans Power Rankings Entering Week 4

Words from author Nick Shook: "A second straight rainy Sunday at MetLife Stadium claimed the Titans’ offense as its victim. Tennessee finally found some life late in its Week 3 loss to the Giants, but Cam Ward -- who has experienced a rough start to his sophomore season -- made a horrendous decision, throwing an end zone interception to a lurking Jevon Holland to seal another defeat. Tennessee is currently on a one step forward, two steps back pacing that doesn’t lead me to believe it'll suddenly improve any time soon."

Words from author Conor Orr: I’m legitimately sad for Cam Ward, who had two chances for signature moments stolen in crunch time in subsequent weeks. The Eagles game at the hands of Jalen Hurts and the Giants game coming on one of the most ill-advised passes you’ll see. The kid is tough, but he could have used that touchdown to get an irritable fanbase off his back."

Words from the author Turron Davenport: There really wasn't much expected fantasy-wise for any Titans players, but Robinson drew interest (rostered in 64.4% of ESPN leagues) primarily because he had 90-plus receptions in each of the past two seasons in New York under Brian Daboll (the current Titans OC). But through three games, Robinson has 13 receptions on 18 targets for 104 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted 11 times against the Giants, so maybe a turnaround is on the way.

The Titans are arguably the worst team in the NFL, and that is an incredibly deflating reality that the franchise faces entering October. Tennessee has shown life and signs of progress, but so far this year, the Titans haven't shown enough to prove that they can be a consistent winner.

After playing Baltimore on the road this week, Tennessee will host the Houston Texans in Week 5 and travel to Lucas Oil Stadium to square off against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6. If the Titans drop both of these contests versus division rivals, it may be time for the offseason talk to commence.