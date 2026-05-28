3 Titans Who Could Be Traded This Summer (And Where They Could End Up)
In this story:
There's no doubt in my mind the Tennessee Titans have gotten much more talented this offseason. After finishing with just three wins in 2025, there were obviously plenty of needs, and general manager Mike Borgonzi did a fine job of addressing them.
When more talent is added, though, it means some former contributors could be bumped off the roster. There are a few solid trade candidates on the roster, so let's identify the three who make the most sense to be moved and identify possible landing spots.
QB Will Levis
Will Levis is the most obvious trade candidate on the roster. He was once thought of as the quarterback of the future, but that's obviously not the case now, so a trade seems to be the best option for both parties.
If the Titans didn't have another obvious QB2, then perhaps Levis could be Cam Ward's backup. However, Mitchell Trubisky was brought in to fill that role, so Levis is looking at being QB3 at best. Brian Daboll did recently praise Levis, but I believe that was more to build up his trade value than anything.
Possible Landing Spot: New York Jets
LB Cody Barton
Cody Barton came to the Titans on a three-year deal ahead of the 2025 season. The veteran perhaps underperformed expectations, though, and the Titans now have a clear successor on the roster in the form of Anthony Hill Jr.
It's possible Barton is kept around for depth and veteran leadership, but if Hill looks ready to start immediately, the Titans should see what they can get. There are several teams around the league that could use an experienced middle linebacker like Barton.
Possible Landing Spot: Buffalo Bills
RB Tyjae Spears
For much of the offseason, it seemed like Tony Pollard was the more likely running back on the Titans to be traded. This is because it was assumed the Titans were drafting Jeremiyah Love, thus taking away Pollard's starting role.
That obviously didn't happen, but the Titans did still draft a running back, taking Nick Singleton in the fifth round. Pollard will be the starter, barring injury, but Singleton could easily take the passing down snaps and third-down role. Spears has shown flashes of being a solid player, but he's probably never going to be more than a change-of-pace, solid pass-catching back.
As a result, the Titans could be comfortable rolling with Pollard and Singleton. Michael Carter, Julius Chestnut, and Kalel Mullings are also in the RB room, so the depth is solid. If somebody wants to offer draft capital for Spears, the Titans should listen.
Possible Landing Spot: Green Bay Packers
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Bryce W. Lazenby is a Nashville native who has been covering the Tennessee Titans since 2020. His previous stops include Titan Sized, Titans Wire, and A to Z Sports, among others. When not watching football, Lazenby enjoys golfing and spending time with his family. Follow him on X @TitansOnSIFollow TitansOnSI