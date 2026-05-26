Titans OTA Linebacker Breakdown: Can Anthony Hill Jr. Earn Starting Spot?

The Tennessee Titans should be better on defense in 2026. Robert Saleh, who's generally thought of as a bright defensive mind, is the new head coach, and his defensive philosophy should be able to get the most out of this roster.

One position group on the Titans that will be especially interesting to watch is linebacker. The Titans have Cedric Gray, who was a breakout star last year, as well as Cody Barton, James Williams Sr., and rookie Anthony Hill Jr. among others.

We've already done position breakdowns for several spots, so be sure to check those out before we dive into the linebackers here.

QB Breakdown- RB Breakdown- TE Breakdown- WR Breakdown- OL Breakdown- DL Breakdown- EDGE Breakdown

Roster Locks

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) is stopped by Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cedric Gray

Gray led the Titans in tackles by a mile in 2025. The defender racked up 164 tackles and also added seven tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and one sack. Gray will start again in 2026 and will be a key leader on the defense.

Anthony Hill Jr.

Hill was drafted in the second round in 2026, so he's obviously a lock. The only question is how big of a role Hill will actually play. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Texas product leap Cody Barton on the depth chart.

Cody Barton

I don't think Barton will be a starter, but I do think he'll be on the team. He's a nice veteran to have around and, at the very least, ensures the Titans have some depth. I could see him being on the trade block, but I don't think he gets outright cut.

On The Bubble

Tennessee Titans linebacker James Williams Sr. (52) watches his team face the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

James Williams Sr.

James Williams is entering his third NFL season after being selected in the seventh round in 2024. The defender has carved out a nice role and his versatility make him likely to make the team once again. He's just not a lock because there's a realistic scenario where someone leaps Williams with a strong summer.

Mohamoud Diabate

Diabate is another player who will likely make the team, I just don't want to classify him as a lock. Diabate started in 17 games for the Cleveland Browns over the last two years, so he's an experienced veteran.

Dorian Mausi

Mausi is in contention to make the roster after playing in all 17 games for the Titans last season. The linebacker mostly contributed on special teams, which again seems to be his best path to make the roster in 2026.

UDFAs

Shad Banks Jr., Mani Powell, and Sean Brown are all undrafted free agents the Titans brought in at LB. It wouldn't be a stretch to see one of these guys make the final roster, especially if they stand out on special teams this summer.

Biggest Question

Tennessee Titans second round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) speaks to the media after the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Can Anthony Hill Jr. Contribute Immediately ?

The Titans drafted Hill in the second round, so they clearly think highly of his talent. In fact, many evaluators had Hill as the second-best linebacker in the class, behind only Sonny Styles. Hill has great range and athleticism, and it's not hard to see Robert Saleh getting the most out of him.

Cody Barton wasn't horrible in 2025, but he disappointed slightly. Hill can certainly be better in pass coverage, so it won't be surprising if the rookie is on the field more than the veteran in 2026.