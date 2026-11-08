3 Trade Suitors for Calvin Ridley: Who is Most Likely to Get the Deal Done With Titans?

Multiple veteran pieces on the Tennessee Titans have been receiving trade interest from teams around the league ahead of the November 10 trade deadline, and one that could be on the move is wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

Ridley has tallied just six receptions on the season and has been lost in the Titans' young receiver group. However, his veteran experience and past production could lead to interest from contenders.

With Tennessee on their bye, general manager Mike Borgonzi has a ton of time to consider deals for Ridley, who seems like the most likely veteran to be on a new team in a few days.

Ridley likely to be traded before November 10 deadline

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Houston Texans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his latest Substack piece, The Ringer's Tom Pelissero said that he believes Ridley is likely to be dealt before Tuesday's deadline. Pelissero added that the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, and San Francisco 49ers are teams seeking receiver help.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported that the Titans are listening to offers for Ridley, and a late-round pick would get a deal done. Schefter noted that Tennessee isn't interested in trading running back Tony Pollard.

"The Tennessee Titans are not interested in trading running back Tony Pollard, but they are listening on veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who could be had for a late-round pick," Schefter wrote in his pre trade deadline piece.

Why Titans Should Trade Ridley to Chiefs

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) during pre-game warmups against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh and San Francisco would be ideal suitors for Ridley and give Tennessee a solid return. However, trading Ridley to Kansas City would be the best deal for all parties involved.

The Chiefs could use another weapon on the perimeter to elevate the offense, and adding Ridley would be a low-risk, high-reward move. Patrick Mahomes could revatilize Ridley's career, and though he has lost some explosiveness after suffering a broken fibula last season, the former Alabama receiver could emerge as a legimiate threat for Kansas City down the line.

Additionally, the Chiefs have a ton of draft capital for the future, and can afford to part ways with a sixth or seventh round pick to take a flier on Ridley.

Overall, Ridley's time in Tennessee could be reaching an end, and a trade to a contender seems likely. The Chiefs could benefit by adding another dynamic playmaker, and the Titans need the draft capital, so it would be a deal that makes sense for both franchises.