Studs and Duds From Titans' First Half vs. Jets: Offense Stalls as Tennessee Stays Alive

The Tennessee Titans have made it to halftime against the New York Jets with the weight of a thud and the sound of a sigh. Not an embarrassing half, by any means, but an underwhelming turn against a Jets squad that went 3-14 last season with a league-worst offense.

One pass interference penalty on Alontae Taylor led to a Jets score on the first drive of the game, and from that point on, Tennessee has been backpedaling in a mere effort to stay alive. The Titans trail 10-3 through two quarters.

But again, it wasn't all bad, and we've got two quarters still to play. Here are our studs and duds from Tennessee's first half of season-opening football.

Stud: Carnell Tate

The Titans' offense struggled to make any headway through two, failing to score a touchdown or even advance into the red zone. The one big takeaway so far, however, is that Carnell Tate is officially on the board.

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley, left, and wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) look on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee's fourth overall pick was nailed all preseason for failing to come down with a reception. Promises were made about Tate being better when he was schemed specifically for, and in the first period, the rookie came down with a reception.

Tate went for 12 yards on a sideline catch that saw the Titans advance the ball. It's also worth noting that Ward missed Tate on an open look downfield right before the half. We need to see more from him, but given the context of his preseason, Tate is an early winner today.

Dud: Alontae Taylor

On the opposite side of the ball starting CB Alontae Taylor has had a slow day guarding New York WR Garrett Wilson.

Not only was Taylor tagged for the (admittedly questionable) PI flag that led to the opponents' lone touchdown, but he gave up New York's first fourth-down conversion to Wilson before the Jets kicked a field goal to go up 10-3.

Wilson finished the half with 2 receptions for 13 yards. Taylor will need to step up in the secondary in the coming half if Tennessee is to find their way back into this one.

Stud: Anthony Hill Jr.

On a brighter defensive note, rookie LB Anthony Hill Jr. has already done more than what was being asked of him in filling in for veteran LB Cedric Gray.

Sep 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) and linebacker James Williams Sr. (52) celebrate a play against the New York Jets during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hill would be in the conversation for game MVP if his punch-out fumble had been granted with New York backed up in their own territory. Even as that play was ruled incomplete, Hill led the team in the first half with 9 tackles and made multiple stops in the backfield.

Tennessee could not be happier with their second-round defender. Hill already looks like a starting-caliber LB in Robert Saleh's defense, and was a notable stud in the first.

Dud: Chimere Dike

Finally, second-year wide receiver and Pro-Bowl returner Chimere Dike has to go down as a dud. Dike did manage one reception for seven yards, but he's also responsible for Tennessee's lone turnover on a kick return.

The Titans' defense stood up after that play and prevented the Jets from scoring, but Dike's miscue on the return is both uncharacteristic and nearly led to New York taking a two-score lead. The fumble came shortly after Dike was checked for a concussion due to a prior big hit on a punt.

We'll look for more consistency in the second half from Dike. He's likely just glad the defense washed away the first half's most notable error.