Titans Mailbag 3.0: Will Levis Status, Cam Ward, Depth Concerns, and More

Another week, another mailbag. Mandatory minicamp just got underway on Tuesday and will conclude on Wednesday, so it's a perfect time to answer some more questions.

The last mailbag featured questions about the backup quarterback spot, the offensive line competition, and more. This time, we still have some interest in the backup QB job, specifically about Will Levis. We're also going to go over several more topics, like the negative reporting around Cam Ward, the depth in the secondary, and the summer routine, among other things.

With that being said, let's get to the questions, and as always, thank you to all who participate.

Who is someone who nobody is talking about rn who could end up starting? — The 1796 (@The1796) June 15, 2026

A: Assuming we're not talking about injuries, I'm going to go with Cordell Volson. Volson was brought in this offseason on a one-year deal to compete for the right guard spot, but he hasn't received much buzz amongst the fanbase. Most have seemingly penciled in Jackson Slater or one of the rookies at RG, but there's a real chance the veteran wins the spot.

What will it take for the Titans to win the division? — GovTalk Podcast🎙️ (@GovTalk931) June 15, 2026

A: Hear me out- I don't think it's the craziest idea to think the Titans could win the AFC South in 2026. Where did the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts get better at? They both seemed content with, for the most part, running back the same core groups. The Houston Texans will be tough, but C.J. Stroud was awful at the end of the 2025 season. A lot will have to go right, namely Cam Ward taking a major step forward, but it's certainly not impossible.

Can Chim Dike follow up his spectacular rookie season on special teams with a repeat performance? — The Titan Sector (@TheTitanSector) June 16, 2026

A: I mean, I probably wouldn't count on Chimere Dike leading the league in all-purpose yards again, no. That's not a knock on Dike, but he has much more competition in the receiver room, which will take away some of his yards, and hopefully, the Titans won't be on the receiving end of as many kickoffs in 2026. I still think Dike will be great and possibly even be a Pro Bowler again, but leading in all-purpose yards in two straight seasons seems unlikely.

as far as outside corners go, dont you think we may need at least one more guy? — Kobe Finna Allen (@ChampagneKobe1) June 15, 2026

A: I definitely think it would be nice to have another experienced veteran or two in the secondary. However, I am slightly less worried about corner depth than I was a month ago. Keydrain Calligan and Micah Robinson both performed well in OTAs, especially Calligan. The depth may be a little better than we think, but one injury and the room could be a little worrisome.

What should the Titans do with Will Levis? — Nick Arvin (@nickarvinsports) June 16, 2026

A: The Titans should absolutely be trying hard to trade Will Levis. If they can't trade him, they just need to cut him and move on. Cam Ward is the starter, Mitchell Trubisky is the backup. There's no point in keeping Levis around for the 2026 season or beyond.

Who’s CB3 right now? — Kobe 4VER (@TeufelTitan09) June 15, 2026

A: If you mean who will be the third corner on the field, that will almost certainly be Marcus Harris. Harris excelled in the nickel as a rookie and is in line to have that role again in 2026. As far as the first backup corner spot behind Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott? Right now, it's Joshua Williams, who was added in free agency this offseason. The depth could definitely be better in this room.

Titans media seems to be going all in rage bait coverage if Cam Ward. How do we as fans discourage this type of coverage. And how can we tell the difference between the range baiters and those that have legitimate concerns? — Lost in reality (@RedstateDem86) June 16, 2026

A: Oh, boy. Look, the negative stuff just gets more clicks and views- that's the truth. There's a reason hot take artists like Skip Bayless and Nick Wright are so successful. I don't think any of the local media guys actually have nefarious intentions, but they know what the fanbase expects. It's fine to criticize players as long as A. It's true, and B. You also praise them when they do well.

How do you feel about Xavier Restrepo’s chances to make the roster? — Titan Report Podcast (@Titan_Reports) June 15, 2026

A: You know, the further along we go in the offseason program, the less good I feel about Xavier Restrepo making the team. He's a smaller, slot receiver, and everything that he can do, Chimere Dike can do. Restrepo has had a solid summer, but so have K.J. Osborn, Tyren Montgomery, and Bryce Oliver. I think Restrepo will have a practice squad spot for one more season unless he gets scooped up by someone else.

What do players do between mini and training camp? Are they required to log weight, meals and activities if away and not utilizing the training facility? — Ed Helinski 🇺🇸🇵🇱 🌴 (@MrEd315) June 15, 2026

A: Once minicamp concludes, most players don't have any more obligations until training camp in late July. So, they'll essentially have a month or so to do what they wish. However, you can rest assured they all still work out and watch what they eat. Several of the guys will work out together in their hometowns, and others prefer to unplug before the season begins.

DM From @EdGordo6: Aside from footwork in the pocket, what adjustment do you think Cam Ward needs to make in his mechanics?

A: I do think the footwork needs to get better, but I think that will come naturally as Ward grows in the league. I don't think there any mechanic issues, per se, but there are some quirks the passer could iron out. For instance, the hero ball stuff makes for great highlights, but it's risky. Cross-field throws and sidearm passes make me nervous, but as long as he doesn't rely on them too much, it should be fine. The accuracy is the only other thing that really worries me, but again, if he has a better offensive line and receiver room, it may correct itself.