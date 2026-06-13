Titans Mandatory Minicamp Primer: Roster Battles, Rising Rookies & Players To Watch

The Tennessee Titans have completed the OTA slate and are now preparing for mandatory minicamp. Mandatory minicamp will take place on June 16 and June 17, and this will be our best chance yet to get some valuable intel.

The expectation is that all players will be in attendance, as minicamp isn't voluntary like OTAs were. Hopefully, we'll get to see more from players we haven't seen much of, like the offensive linemen and some of the veterans who weren't active at OTAs.

Ahead of mandatory minicamp, let's go ahead and go over the most important things to know.

Roster Battles

Tennessee Titans wide receivers Tyren Montgomery (19) and Xavier Restrepo (87) talk between drills during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are several interesting roster battles to keep an eye on next week. One that has received the most attention is wide receiver, where several quality players are competing for just one or two spots. Can Tyren Montgomery, Xavier Restrepo, or K.J. Osborn build off their excellent OTAs performance?

Elsewhere, several UDFAs other than Montgomery are also fighting for jobs. Aamil Wagner, Bishop Fitzgerald, Sean Brown, and Shad Banks Jr. are the other UDFAs I'm excited to see more from. It's also going to be interesting to see if Anthony Hill Jr. can get an edge on Cody Barton for the starting linebacker spot next to Cedric Gray.

Finally, I'm interested to see how the defensive backs do. Keydrain Calligan and Micah Robinson, in particular, could be on their way to earning spots on the team. Here are some bubble guys to watch that I haven't already mentioned:

RB Kalel Mullings

QB Will Levis

QB Hendon Hooker

WR Bryce Oliver

WR Hank Beatty

TE David Martin-Robinson

OL Cordell Volson

DL Jackie Marshall

EDGE Jaylen Harrell

CB Latrell McCutchin Sr.

Rising Rookies

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) warms up during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans have a whole crop of interesting rookies. Carnell Tate is definitely a riser, even after being the No. 4 pick. It's safe to say Tate has exceeded expectations so far, and it's exciting to see what he does next.

I already mentioned Hill will be interesting to watch, and it's important that offensive linemen Pat Coogan and Fernando Carmona impress as well. Keldric Faulk had a couple of would-be sacks at OTAs, so he's definitely on the rise as well.

Players to Watch

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the ball during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's no secret at this point that Cam Ward didn't have the best OTA period. The quarterback did struggle with accuracy, but I think that's to be expected for a young quarterback in a new system. I do want to see Ward look sharper as the offseason progresses, but I'm not even close to the point of being worried.

Elsewhere, I'm looking to see something out of Austin Schlottmann. Right now, the veteran is the favorite to start at center, so let's hope he earns that spot in minicamp and training camp. The other offensive line spots are just as interesting, as we need to see if any of the backup tackles can stand out and earn a spot.

FInally, I just want to see something from the players who weren't at OTAs. Femi Oladejo, John Franklin-Myers, Jeffery Simmons, Cor'Dale Flott, and Alontae Taylor are all going to be key pieces in 2026 and all of them missed time at OTAs. Robert Saleh said he's not worried about any of the absences, but those players coming out and looking sharp at minicamp would go even further to alleviate concerns.