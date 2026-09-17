New Statistic Shines Light on Cam Ward: Titans QB is Quietly Ahead of Schedule

Of all the worries that could have emerged from the Tennessee Titans' season-opener hosting the New York Jets, Cam Ward being circled as a serious worry wasn't expected. Ward finished his rookie season on a high note, chalking up 15 touchdowns to just seven picks by the end of his run.

Ward also threw for more than 3,000 passing yards, and did so in the midst of a complete franchise breakdown. As Tennessee got worse, Ward somehow managed to get better. Yet, against the Jets, Ward appeared to take multiple steps back.

While he did avoid turning the ball over, Ward passed 19/32 for a mere 140 yards. He missed on multiple passes, deep and short-range alike. The rightful result following the Titans' 23-10 loss was for fans to point fingers at the guy who couldn't create any momentum under center.

I'm not here to wash any valid criticism away. However, what if I told you that Ward is right where he needs to be, if not slightly ahead of schedule? Fresh statistics from Chris Jackson on X paint a more promising picture for Ward's future than his present struggles.

Putting Ward's struggles into perspective

Through his first 18 games, Ward has thrown for 16 scores to seven picks. The only difference between those numbers and his rookie season is a late-game touchdown pass to Elic Ayomanor last week.

Compared to the likes of Bryce Young, Trevor Lawrence, Sam Darnold, and Even Josh Allen - all semi-elite to elite QBs in their own right - Ward's numbers don't look at all out of place. Young had 11 scores to 13 picks in the same stretch. Lawrence was 13 to 18, Darnold 23 to 24, and Allen,19 to 19.

Completion percentage is similarly kind to Ward, who actually finishes at the top of that group with a 59.8% rate. The only real discrepancy is in passing yards, where Ward finishes on the lower end compared to the near-4,000 metric put up by Lawrence and Darnold.

A sign to trust Ward's process with Titans

But we're not looking for a reason to wash Ward of his shortcomings up to this point. In fact, it's quite the opposite.

Ward played a subpar game last Sunday, and has been up-and-down throughout the bulk of his young career. But each of these guys were in the exact same position before developing into the franchise cornerstones that each of them are now.

Darnold just won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. Josh Allen is an MVP. Trevor Lawrence just led the Jacksonville Jaguars to their first AFC South title for the first time since 2022, and Bryce Young did the same with the Carolina Panthers. Carolina hadn't won the NFC South since 2015 prior to last year.

Ward isn't taking Tennessee to the Super Bowl this season, and he still has to go up where many young passers go down. All the same, a historic path to success is right in front of him. Titans fans shouldn't give up on their guy just yet.