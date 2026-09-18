Robert Saleh Takes a Massive Swing — Titans Will Start LB Anthony Hill Jr. in Week 2

After the Tennessee Titans allowed 23 points to the New York Jets last week, the defense that Robert Saleh spent all offseason building up came under serious fire. Tennessee looked specifically helpless against the run, where the team was missing veteran LB Cedric Gray due to his concussion.

However, it was in the LB room that the Titans saw one of their lone bright spots emerge against the Jets. Rookie Anthony Hill Jr. absolutely broke out in his NFL debut, leading the entire league with 16 tackles, as well as one should-have-been forced fumble that was called an incompletion. Hill also deflected two passes and logged eight stops.

Officiating queries aside, the rookie showed up and showed out. That led many fans to call for Hill to start, regardless of whether or not Gray returned for Week 2. We stood on that same side in the aftermath of Week 1.

Now, even as Gray's status remains cloudy, Robert Saleh has officially taken that swing. Hill will officially start at MIKE vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2. This raises a natural question for 29-year old Cody Barton, but it's an undeniable win for a unit in need of some grit.

Anthony Hill Jr. starting is a huge win for Titans

Per PFF grades, Hill was the highest-rated rookie throughout the league last week. He scored a 78.7. It's hard not to lead the rookies when you lead the veterans, too.

New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16) tries to get past Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) and linebacker Cody Barton (50) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Barton, on the other hand, received a 57.7 grade for his efforts facing off with New York. That placed him at 40th among 69 eligible linebackers. Hill was ranked 10th. The discrepancy between these two players was clearly far beyond their difference in age.

Hill simply outplayed Barton in every facet. After a defensive outing that defined Tennessee's season-opening loss, it's important to take wins where you can get them. Assuming Gray returns (he had another full practice today) and Hill replaces Barton, it's an unorthodox move this early in the season.

But it makes sense on paper. As of today's announcement, Saleh assured that the team is "working through options" regarding both Gray and Barton moving forward. All we know about the LB room heading into Week 2 is that the best healthy player therein will start from kickoff.

Hill starting bodes well for Tennessee's ability to stop the Eagles' run game, but through a wider lens, it's a good look for a first-year head coach to make a call like this one. It's the sort of call that Titans fans are used to begging weeks for.

For all of the criticism around Saleh after Week 1, he deserves his flowers for this decision.