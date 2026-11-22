Not good, Nashville, not good. The Tennessee Titans have fallen to 1-9 in one of their worst losses of the season, as the Dallas Cowboys ran away with today's game to a grating final tune of 51-30.

The offense is still scoring, and keeping relative pace as far as their own achievements go. But on the whole, this is a broken Titans team desperate for a perfect offseason. Those 2027 first-round picks can't come soon enough.

But until then, here are five quick hits for Titans fans to brood about from today's defeat. They're not all horrible, believe it or not.

Cam Ward, offense make recent history

Yes, the Titans lost, and that comes down to not scoring as many points as the other team. But as we pointed out at halftime, with a defense like this, what can be expected of Tennessee's offense?

Positive strides are being made. Today, Cam Ward led his unit to an impressive bit of recent history. The Titans just made their streak of scoring at least 23 or more five straight games, per Easton Freeze. Ward has largely answered questions surrounding his incoming third year.

Ward would finish the day with 248 yards (his third straight game with 200+) and two touchdowns on 21/30 passing. His one touchdown was a career-long 59-yard score to Carnell Tate. That was a weird play, but we'll take it regardless.

The great, and less good, from Carnell Tate

Again, Tate had a 59-yard score today due to a heads-up play that saw him stand back up after a catch and run for a free score. His return after two weeks off with a shoulder injury was properly exciting.

Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) runs after a catch for a fifty-nine-yard touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But an early-game drop for Tate (on a wide open slant, no less) continued to point out his ball-securityt issues. The Titans' WR1 has three fumbles in his rookie year, with two of those lost to opposing teams. This is something he'll have to clean up on his rise to elite status.

Titans' defense appears unfixable, set own (poor) historic mark

On the defensive side of the ball, things couldn't be going worse for Tennessee. The Titans allowed the Cowboys to score on all six of their first six drives in this game before forcing a field goal... which Dallas made. The Cowboys' 51 points speak for themselves.

Robert Saleh's continued adjustments just aren't taking hold on a unit that looks beyond help. The Titans have now allowed 40+ points in three straight games for the second time in franchise history, and the first since 2004.

Historically bad, if you will.

Secondary injuries complicate struggles

It doesn't help that the secondary, which has been the Titans' weakest defensive unit pretty much all year, is suffering numerous injuries.

Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) extends for the ball but cannot catch a pass against Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

S Tony Adams barely played today due to an illness. CB Cor'Dale Flott left in the first half with a neck injury. S Amani Hooker was traded right before the deadline. Obviously Hooker wasn't injured, but his absence continues to be felt on defense.

Not only is this group not at full strength, but they're not particularly strong even when they are. Saleh may need to wipe the slate clean in the secondary if the Titans want a chance to improve down the road.

Titans' o-line has season-worst showing

Finally, in more negative news, the Titans' offensive line allowed five sacks today. Sure, LG Peter Skoronski and RG Fernando Carmona Jr. remain out (LT Dan Moore Jr. also exited today with a knee injury), but this bunch had done a solid job up to Week 11 in performing well despite injuries.

Everything fell apart against Dallas. Ward was stripped in the fourth quarter for a sack-fumble. Prior to today, Tennessee hadn't allowed any more than four sacks in a contest; that high game in Week 5's 26-3 blowout loss to the Houston Texans.

It's a miracle that the Titans' offense put up as many points as they did with pieces falling apart almost everywhere else. A miserable game, with a handful of equally miserable quick takeaways.