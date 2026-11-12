Why Titans' Biggest Depth Chart Change After Trade Deadline Comes at the Worst Time

When the Tennessee Titans traded Jeffery Simmons before their Week 8 game, DE Jacob Martin stepped up in his absence and leveled three sacks against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was exactly the sort of leading performance Tennessee needed to see from a veteran on the defensive line.

In the secondary, S Amani Hooker came down with three interceptions. His continued dominance looked like a comforting reminder that the defense hadn't been entirely gutted, and that the Titans may be able to have their cake and eat it too with the Simmons trade.

That was true until Tennessee decided to move Hooker at the deadline, too. The draft capital the Titans got in return for both of these players is inarguable - two firsts and a second-round pick - but what is also inarguable is the defense's obviously weakened state.

As a result of Hooker specifically being dealt, second-year S Kevin Winston Jr. will be forced into an even brighter spotlight than before. He entered a starting role opposite Hooker earlier this season, and against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, the sophomore's role gets bigger.

The issue is: Winston hasn't been fantastic this season, and the Jaguars are a raging, win-now product built for the Super Bowl. The mix doesn't look promising for the home team.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) catches a touchdown as Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) defends during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Immediate pressure on Winston may be too much in Week 10

PFF has Winston graded at 56.5 up to this point in his second season. That's good for just 73rd among 100 qualified players at his position. Winston has also yet to come up with an interception this season. Hooker was the only Titans safety with an INT.

The Jaguars have scored 30+ points in their last three contests, and have met that mark in four of their last six contests. Two weeks ago, Jacksonville smacked 42 points on the Indianapolis Colts in a 42-7 win.

It's QB Trevor Lawrence who is leading the way, no less. He's got 18 touchdown tosses on the season (good for fourth in the league), to just four interceptions. This is a Jaguars team, and offense, at the top of their game - Winston is being thrust right into the middle of that in a new way for him.

The Titans are lucky to return CB Marcus Harris after he tweaked his ankle in Week 8, and corners Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott are both slowly coming into their own. But Hooker was that unit's resident veteran and crux; without him, there exists no clear candidate for a clean takeover.

Winston, in just his second year, has the potential to develop into a reliable centerpiece in time. But his development has come in fits, and the Jaguars are the opposite of a team that could give him a break. It'll be trial by fire for Winston in Week 10, and Titans fans shouldn't expect similar disruption in the secondary to what we saw one game ago.