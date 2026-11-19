The 2027 NFL Draft is shaping up to be the Tennessee Titans' most important in years. We said that last spring, too, but both things can be true. The rebuild got more dire this season, but due to a handful of trades, we could be looking at an outlook-changing haul.

In our own draft speculation, we've vied for Tennessee to select top WR Jeremiah Smith. That is assuming the Titans hold on to the first pick. The natural follow-up to that would be a defensive piece, but ESPN's Jordan Reid just threw out an offense-heavy mock that's hard to refuse.

Therein, Tennessee takes RB Jadan Baugh at 26th overall (via the Chicago Bears), which would equip Cam Ward with the top receiver and back in the draft. This seems outlandish, but the cards are falling into place to make this a real possibility.

Titans could end up with outrageous offensive haul

The Titans currently have the first pick, and while Baugh is undeniably talented, he's not as highly-rated a prospect as Jeremiyah Love was last season. As things stand right now, Tennessee is in position to steal Smith off the board, and then take the top back right where he's projected.

Worries about the defense - which is currently Tennessee's biggest problem - would be fair to assert here. The Titans already took Carnell Tate last season; why triple down on the offensive side of the ball?

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) catches the ball for a first down during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The answer is a three-parter: Tennessee has two second-round picks in 2027, there are multiple strong candidates in free agency, and investing in Cam Ward is simply that important.

Tennessee has every reason to take offensive duo if possible

The first point is the simplest. Two second-rounders offers plenty of promise to build young defensive depth after the proposed first round. LB Anthony Hill Jr. was a second-round selection, and he has a case as the best player on the Titans' defense post-deadline.

Turning to free agency, guys like S Brian Branch, EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, and CBs Ja'Quan McMillian and Isaiah Rodgers are all likely to be available. Per Spotrac, the Titans' in-season cap ($39.1 million) is still the highest in the NFL. That's a good sign for potential offseason additions.

The last one almost doesn't have to be said. Ward is Tennessee's most important player; his development as the team's franchise QB is critical to this draft not being all about taking a signal caller and resetting the system once again.

If Ward continues to get better, drafting to maximize his potentially and build around him should be the top priority. Why stop with Tate? Add a record-setting WR and an RB with 15 touchdowns in the SEC. That's taking the next step.