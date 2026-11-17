The Tennessee Titans opened this season with demanding questions about the offense. Cam Ward looked unsteady, and Carnell Tate had a rough rookie preseason that threw his trajectory as the Titans' WR1 into doubt. Those worries lasted all the way up until Tennessee got a win in Week 6.

Then, things began to change. The Titans are 1-3 from Week 6 on, but the team's averages have changed drastically. In fact, it's Robert Saleh's defense taking the majority of the public heat, while Brian Daboll's offense has fallen somewhat into the background.

In Weeks 1-5, the Titans averaged an abysmal 11.6 points per contest. Since that turnaround against the Indianapolis Colts, in Weeks 6-10, the average has leapt to 25.5.

Tennessee's offense has been on the rise the last few weeks 📈



(via: @Ihartitz) pic.twitter.com/oZS4mMfvaT — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 17, 2026

That's more than double, and the sample size is consistent. Ward has gotten better, and as a result, the body of the snake has too. It's a working system that, sooner rather than later, is likely to win the Titans a few games.

But if it doesn't? Well, the offense's rapid uptick is making the perfect argument for Tennessee to use their currently-held first overall pick on a generational WR talent. Jeremiah Smith is on the board, and the Titans look more ready than ever to make good on drafting him.

Titans appear more suited than ever for Jeremiah Smith

Ward's 4:1 touchdown-to-INT ratio in the last two contests, combined with two of his three 200+ yard games on the season, tell the story of a rising franchise QB in Nashville. Smith, a former teammate of Carnell Tate (who has turned out just fine, by the way) at Ohio State, is as promising a prospect as they come.

At 6'4", 222 lbs, Smith has the physicality you'd expect from a superstar playmaker. His 80 receptions (15 touchdowns) speak for themselves. He also holds the B1G record for receiving yards and touchdowns. Any team could make a case for drafting Smith.

No team could pair Smith with Tate, however, and with Ward developing at this rate, the signal caller also appears to be an ideal fit as someone who could grow alongside Smith. It's a blessing and a curse for Tennessee's offense to be clicking at this juncture in the season.

Robert Saleh is vying for more wins; a late-season playoff push is off the table, but the Titans can absolutely top their three-win total from the previous two seasons. Without a doubt, that would disallow drafting Smith.

We'll see what happens, but if the Titans' defense is the reason Tennessee ends up with the top pick, Smith ending up in the baby blue and white is starting to look all too convincing.