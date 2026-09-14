Anthony Hill Jr's Debut Leaves Titans With Clear Solution at Linebacker

The Tennessee Titans fell to the New York Jets in embarrassing fashion in Week 1, as head coach Robert Saleh's squad looked lifeless for most of the afternoon and didn't kick off the 2026 campaign on a high note at all.

With Tennessee posting an abysmal performance on Sunday, there aren't many standouts to discuss, other than rookie linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. The Texas product got the start in his NFL debut with Cedric Gray out with a concussion and took full advantage of his opportunities.

Hill had 16 total tackles, four defensive stops, and the highest Pro Football Focus grade by any rookie defender across the league (78.7). He was also terrific in pass coverage, allowing a 50% completion rate and a 59.7 passer rating when targeted, along with two pass deflections.

Saleh, a known linebacker specialist, was impressed by Hill's work in his first regular-season action. During a press conference on Monday, the Titans head coach praised his rookie linebacker and said Hill was all over the field.

"He's gonna be a hell of a football player, man," Saleh said of Hill. "He was all over the field, made a lot of tackles... I can't think of one glaring thing that he did wrong."

Hill is ready to be a full-time starter, which leaves the Titans with an easy decision to make in the linebacker room heading into Week 2.

It's Time For the Titans to Bench Cody Barton

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Barton was the other starting linebacker next to Gray in Week 1, and wasn't awful. However, Barton is clearly the third-best linebacker on the roster, and with Saleh expecting Gray to be back from concussion protocol for Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles, it's time for the Titans to make a change at linebacker.

Hill is much more fit to be an NFL starter than Barton. Additionally, Gray and Hill would be an exciting duo that provides the perfect blend of tenacious run defense and solid pass coverage.

Barton can still have a role on special teams and even play a handful of snaps every game on defense. But Hill proved during training camp, the preseason, and against the Jets that he is the better starting option than Barton.

We'll see whether Saleh and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley flip the linebacker depth chart and hand Hill the full-time starting gig. It may be too early, but there's no denying Barton is in grave danger of losing his job, and it feels like a matter of time.